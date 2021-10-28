What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has continued its social distance level to level 3 from so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 3 until October 31st.

Weather Forecast

2021 Oneness Festival – K-POP Contest @ TBS Concert Hall — Presented by Foreign Language Radio Stations the finals of the On/offline K-pop cover singing competition take place this Sunday. TBS Concert Hall, Seoul, Sunday, 6 p.m.

French Romantic Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Metropolitan Philharmonic Orchestra regular concert features romantic French music. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan Start-Up Week X BOUNCE 2021 @ Paradise Hotel — A startup networking event to provide opportunities for sharing information and building networks among various actors. Paradise Hotel, Haeundae, Friday

Passion & Fashion Busan 2021 @ BEXCO — The Busan International Footwear, Tech Textile & Fashion Fair gets its runways ready for this year’s fashion shows. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Medi Busan 2021 @ BEXCO — In its 10th run this year, the expo will be held in a mixture of online and offline mediums due to COVID-19 and provide citizens of all ages with useful health-related experiences and programs. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Halloween — Check out what’s happening with this weekend’s Halloween activities.

2021 Chrysanthemum Festival @ Peace Park — Check out thousands of chrysanthemums at the yearly festival near UN Cemetery. Peace Park, Nam-gu, Through November 7

Busan Webtoon Festival @ Busan Global Webtoon Center — This event will be held simultaneously online and offline to prevent COVID-19 and it is expected that you will be able to see all of the webtoons that are growing as new Hallyu content in one place. Busan Global Webtoon Center, Centum City, Through November 4

UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Various locations, October 22 through November 11

Autumn Garden @ Oncheoncheon Stream — Geumjeong-gu district announced that it will create an autumn-themed garden along the stream under the theme “Geumjeong dyed in autumn”.Oncheoncheon Stream, Geumjeong-gu, Through November 5

2021 Mekong-ROK Exchange Year Photo & Design Exhibition @ ASEAN Culture Center — A new exhibition focusing on cultural activities from the Mekong region. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 31

Trivia @ HQ Bar — Trivia moves back to Saturday afternoons at HQ. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Beach Nordic Walking @ Songjeong Beach — A weekly class for those looking to get in shape. Reservations required. Friday, 10 a.m.

Sunset Beach Pilates @ Gwangalli Beach — Sunset pilates classes on the beach take place weekly. Reservations required. Saturday, 6 p.m.

Culture

Photo Exhibition “The Legend of the French UN Battalion During the Korean War” @ GoEun Museum of Photography — This photo exhibition focuses on the historical epic of these brave men from France who fought during the Korean War, under the command of the famous General Monclar, hero of the two world wars. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through November 23

Sea Art Festival 2021 @ Ilgwang Beach — The 2021 edition under the theme “NON-/HUMAN ASSEMBLAGES” comes to Ilgwang Beach. Ilgwang Beach, Gijang, Through November 14

PROJECT SOLDIER: Remember Heroes in Busan @ Busan City Hall — Check out a “Remember Busan Heroes” photo exhibit. Busan City Hall Gallery (2nd floor), Through October 23

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

Ocean and Environment @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — A look into how the ocean affects our environment. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Yeongdo Island, Through November 14

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This special exhibition has been prepared to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the designation of the provisional capital of Busan. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 28

The MoCa Collection: Sensory Grammar @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art – The 2021 Collection: Sensory Grammar is the third exhibition of works from the museum collection since the opening of Museum of Contemporary Art Busan. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through October 17

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

Online Performances to Watch

