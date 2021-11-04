What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has eased its social distancing levels, however, some events may still be affected. Read more here.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 508th Subscription Concert features conductor Lee Min-hyung and Hong Minsoo on piano. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Korea Black Eagles — Check out the show online from Sacheon this Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Magic Week @ Haeundae Culture Center Hall and Busan Cinema Center — This year’s BIMF event will be held for two weeks in the form of ‘Magic Week’ by dividing content themes into planned performances and magic gala shows to expand audience participation. Through November 14

Monte Hellman, Man from Nowhere @ Busan Cinema Center— 14 of the American director films are being screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 2-25

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo 2021 @ BEXCO — The goal of this year’s BISFE is to revitalize the stagnant domestic market by offering a blend of both B2B and B2C events. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday

Busan Money Show 2021 @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends in money. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Saturday

Busan Architecture Festival 2021 x Busan Architecture Biennale 2021 — The yearly festival is taking place at the 2nd basement floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City, Haeundae-gu, Seokdang Museum of Dong-A University, and the Special Exhibition Hall of the Former Busan Headquarters of the Bank of Korea. November 4-14

Beautiful Libraries Around the World @ Busan Metropolitan Library — Check out photographer Lim Young-kyun’s photos at this new exhibit. Busan Metropolitan Library, Through December 12

Busan Contents Market 2021 — The online version has gotten underway. Through November 12

Market, B-Art @ Busan Citizens Park — Paintings such as prints, digital drawings, and illustrations, as well as various arts such as ceramics, sculptures, and sculptures, will be displayed and sold together. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-hu, Saturday and Sunday through the end of November, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Busan Traditional Performing Arts Festival @ Dureraum Square, Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy two cultural performances this weekend. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday 1:50 p.m. and Sunday 12:40 p.m.

2021 Chrysanthemum Festival @ Peace Park — Check out thousands of chrysanthemums at the yearly festival near UN Cemetery. Peace Park, Nam-gu, Through November 7

Gwangan Beach Pup Crawl @ HQ Bar and LA Bar & Grill — This event will give you a chance to bring your dogs out to the bars for social time while you visit some pet information and vendor booths, and a portion of all the booze and grub you’re buying will go to a great cause — the Korea Beagle Rescue Network. HQ Bar and LA Bar & Grill, Gwangalli, Saturday, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Various locations, October 22 through November 11

Culture

Photo Exhibition “The Legend of the French UN Battalion During the Korean War” @ GoEun Museum of Photography — This photo exhibition focuses on the historical epic of these brave men from France who fought during the Korean War, under the command of the famous General Monclar, hero of the two world wars. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through November 23

Sea Art Festival 2021 @ Ilgwang Beach — The 2021 edition under the theme “NON-/HUMAN ASSEMBLAGES” comes to Ilgwang Beach. Ilgwang Beach, Gijang, Through November 14

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

Ocean and Environment @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — A look into how the ocean affects our environment. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Yeongdo Island, Through November 14

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This special exhibition has been prepared to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the designation of the provisional capital of Busan. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 28

