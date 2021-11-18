What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has eased its social distancing levels, however, some events may still be affected. Read more here.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

G Star @ BEXCO — The offline part will be held at BEXCO’s (indoor and outdoor) exhibition facilities, while the online part will be hosted via broadcasts such as G-STAR TV. All official and auxiliary events will be offered online and offline simultaneously. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

eSports Festival: 2021 G-FESTA @ Busan Esports Arena — The 2021 G-FESTA, an in-person event as part of this year’s G-STAR, will take place November 19-21 at the Busan Esports Arena in Busanjin-gu. Busan Esports Arena, Busanjin-gu, Through Sunday

Busan-ASEAN Week @ Busan Cinema Center — This event is held as a cultural festival for citizens to participate in to build understanding and consensus on ASEAN culture. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through November 24

Busan Independent Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater, and Musai Theater — At this year’s film festival, 53 independent films in 5 categories including ‘Made in Busan’ and ‘Deep Focus’ will be presented, and additional events such as opening and closing ceremonies, special talks, and Cinetalk will be prepared to provide various experiences to the audience. Through Sunday

Yeongdo Coffee Festival 2021 @ Bongnae-dong Muryangjang (Lighters Wharf) area, Yeongdo-gu — The Yeongdo Coffee Festival introduces delicious coffees and treats. Bongnae-dong Muryangjang (Lighters Wharf) area, Yeongdo-gu, November 19-21

‘Ballet Ballet Ballet’ by Busan City Ballet Company @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan City Ballet Company presents its latest work. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Monte Hellman, Man from Nowhere @ Busan Cinema Center— 14 of the American director films are being screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 2-25

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — Busan’s live stand-up comedy show returns. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

Beautiful Libraries Around the World @ Busan Metropolitan Library — Check out photographer Lim Young-kyun’s photos at this new exhibit. Busan Metropolitan Library, Through December 12

The Phenomenal Transition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2 — Check out the newest exhibition on display until next March. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 20, 2022

Points, Lines, and Planes Hidden in Relics @ Bokcheon Museum — The 2021 Bokcheon Museum Special Exhibition “Points, Lines and Planes Hidden in Relics” takes place until December 5th. Bokcheon Museum, Through December 5

Photo Exhibition “The Legend of the French UN Battalion During the Korean War” @ GoEun Museum of Photography — This photo exhibition focuses on the historical epic of these brave men from France who fought during the Korean War, under the command of the famous General Monclar, hero of the two world wars. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through November 23

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This special exhibition has been prepared to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the designation of the provisional capital of Busan. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 28

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

