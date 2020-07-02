What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Busan Bounces Back, A Citizens’ Hope Concert @ Busan Citizen’s Hall – Under the subtitle “The Giant of Destiny, Beethovan, Singing Hope, it includes Busan city’s Philharmonic Orchestra, Choir, and the Traditional Orchestra, performing a message of hope amid Covid-19, with Beethoven’s powerful music for the 250th anniversary of his birth. Busan Citizen’s Hall, Saturday, 6 p.m.

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Busan Food Film Festa @ Busan Cinema Center – Busan Food Film Festa invites visitors to enjoy watching films while trying out different food at the event venue, and/or watch movies about food and listen to food-related talks held by experts. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, July 3 – 5

Street Dance Performance @ F1963 – A street dance performance is scheduled for this Saturday afternoon at F1963 in Mangmi-dong. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Saturday, 4 p.m.

SBSGOLF Fair Korea @ BEXCO – Check out the latest in golf accessories this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Dream Baby Fair @ BEXCO – The Dream Baby Fair shows off the latest in accessories for babies. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Korea National Food Dealing Expo @ BEXCO – The 6th installment of Korea’s direct product trade fair which promotes market expansion through direct transactions with consumers. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

OZ – Over the Rainbow @ BEXCO – A large scale exhibition based on the popular fairy tale, The Wizard of OZ. BEXCO, Centum City, July 1 – August 30

America vs. Canada Party @ HQ Gwangan – HQ Gwangan will be holding a drinking/eating battle between two nations that understand an awful lot about drinking/eating: ‘Murica and Canada. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Beer Can Chicken @ HQ Gwangan – HQ Gwangan will be serving up some tasty bird this Sunday. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Sunday, 4 p.m.

Godard II @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a special screening of Jean-Luc Godard’s films until July 5th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 5th

Beer BBQ Party @ Galmegi Brewing Company PNU – Celebrate the 4th of July with great beer and bbq. Galmegi Brewing Company PNU, PNU, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Liquid Arts 26 @ Ovantgarde – A night for students to take the stage and present their work. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Samnak Rugby Festival @ Samnak Park – The Busan Rugby Club are hosting the Stars & Stripes (USFK Military Rugby) and Goblins RC (Ulsan) on the 4th of July for an afternoon of rugby. Samnak Ecological Park, Saturday, 1 p.m.

National Theater Live @ Busan Cultural Center – This month’s feature “The Audience” with Hellen Mirren is featured. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Karaoke Night @ HQ Gwangan – Entertain the bar with your best songs this Friday nightl. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday, 10 p.m.

Sunday Beer Can Chicken Special @ HQ Gwangan – The popular beer can chicken dinner is back this Sunday at HQ Gwangan. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through October 4

Ocean Jeju @ Korea National Maritime Museum – The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo-gu, Through July 5

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Concerning the Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan is hosting its latest exhibition “Concerning the ART” until July 26. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

2020 Collection Confronting Today’s Questions @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibition aims both to generate dialogue with and between the citizens of Busan and to encapsulate the identity of the museum. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

Seongnam vs. Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium – The IPark look to win their second straight. No fans allowed. Gudeok Stadium, Saturday, 7 p.m.

SK vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants take on rival SK in a three-game series. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.