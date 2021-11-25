What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has eased its social distancing levels, however, some events may still be affected. Read more here.

Weather Forecast

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 581st Subscription Concert features Yang Sung-won on cello. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Global Healthcare Week 2021 @ BEXCO — Global Healthcare Week is an event that integrates three events that were previously held separately: Korea Rehabilitation & Senior Care, Busan International Anti-Aging Expo, and Busan Cosmetics & Beauty Expo.. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Chicago @ Sohyang Theatre — The 21st-anniversary Korean performances of the Broadway classic take the stage until the 28th. Sohyang Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through November 28

Light Festival @ Sanbok Road — The main lighting sections will be at the rooftop of Daecheong Parking Lot and at the Yeongju Sky Noon Observatory, both of which offer views of Busan Port. Sanbok Road, Jung-gu, Through January 9, 2022

Intolerable Beauty @ GWell Estate The Terrace — Check out an outdoor vertical dance performance in Gwangalli. GWell Estate The Terrace, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m.

Street Woman Fighter @ BEXCO Auditorium — The popular MNet show brings its dance competition to Busan for two performances. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Busan Food Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in agricultural and aquatic products, food service franchises, livestock products, processed and dairy products, HMR household convenience meals, fermented foods, bakery/coffee, alcoholic beverages and beverages, food packaging and kitchen appliances, and halal foods. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Home Living & Houseware Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your home is on display this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Housing Interior Exhibition @ BEXCO — Housing interiors are on display at the yearly exhibition. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Furniture Fair 2021 @ BEXCO — Furniture for your home or office are on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Organic & Natural & Refarm Fair 2021 @ BEXCO — Meet the latest trends in organic farming. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Tea & Craft Fair 2021 @ BEXCO — Try new teas while checking out some cool crafts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — Busan’s live stand-up comedy show returns. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Culture

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

Beautiful Libraries Around the World @ Busan Metropolitan Library — Check out photographer Lim Young-kyun’s photos at this new exhibit. Busan Metropolitan Library, Through December 12

The Phenomenal Transition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2 — Check out the newest exhibition on display until next March. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 20, 2022

Points, Lines, and Planes Hidden in Relics @ Bokcheon Museum — The 2021 Bokcheon Museum Special Exhibition “Points, Lines and Planes Hidden in Relics” takes place until December 5th. Bokcheon Museum, Through December 5

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

From Remnants of Disaster to Reconstruction and Revival @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This special exhibition has been prepared to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the designation of the provisional capital of Busan. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 28

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.