What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Na Hoon-a @ BEXCO Auditorium — One of Korea’s legendary trot singers, Na Hoon-a, will host six concerts this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan Christmas Tree Festival @ Nampodong — The 13th edition of the Christmas Tree Festival begins in Nampodong. Nampodong, December 4 – January 9, 2022

Light of Hope Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Citizens Park turns into a garden of lights perfect for family or date night. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 2, 2022

Songdo Beach Light of Hope @ Songdo Beach — Chungmu Intersection and Gadeok Stadium will create light structures and media installations in Seo-gu. Songdo Beach, Through February 28

Christmas Market @ Eat, Play Love — Enjoy an outdoor Christmas market with lots of goodies for the upcoming holidays for sale. Eat, Play, Love, Gwangalli, Saturday and/ Sunday 11:00-16:00

2021 Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge @ Mildang Broi, Lotte Premium Outlets Dongbusan branch, and Gupo Station Plaza — Taste the best craft beers from around the city this weekend. Mildang Broi, Lotte Premium Outlets Dongbusan branch, and Gupo Station Plaza, Friday through Sunday

Magpie x Diablo Tap Takeover @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Five limited-edition beers available to try out Friday night. Gorilla Brewing Company, Friday night

Drone Show @ Gwangalli Beach — A 10-minute light spectacle featuring 300 drones moving to music. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Drawing With National Music @ Haeundae Beach Tourist Guide Center — Korean painter Shin Eun-mi and vocalist Lee Young-ah have a special outdoor cultural performance. Haeundae Beach Tourist Guide Center, Saturday, 3 p.m.

G-Star 2021 Special Exhibition @ Busan Museum of Art — A special exhibition entitled “A journey of fantasy” features highlights of gaming. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through December 12

Dance Classes for Expats @ BEXCO — The 2021Global Gritva Dance Festa invites foreigners to join their weekly dance event on Saturday and Sunday. Gritva Dance Studio, Haeundae, Saturday and Sunday

Jacques Tourneur Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center— 18 of the French director films are being screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 19

Christmas Tree Decorating @ HQ Bar — Bring an ornament and get a free shot Friday night at HQ. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday, 9 p.m.

Dadep Tap Takeover @ HQ Bar — Five new beers on tap to check out plus 3 p.m. trivia HQ. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Culture

3rd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021: Chaekgeori @ Busan Museum — Chaekgeori are Korean still-life paintings that were popular during the latter part of the Joseon dynasty. Chaekgeori translates to “paintings of books and things,” and these works reflect the pursuit of knowledge and a wish to attain high office. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 13, 2022

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

Beautiful Libraries Around the World @ Busan Metropolitan Library — Check out photographer Lim Young-kyun’s photos at this new exhibit. Busan Metropolitan Library, Through December 12

The Phenomenal Transition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2 — Check out the newest exhibition on display until next March. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 20, 2022

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

2021 Gwangan Beach Santa Pub Run — Join Gorilla Brewing Company, HQ Bar, and LA Bar&Grill as they co-host the 2021 Gwangan Beach Santa Pub Run for charity this weekend. Gwangalli, Saturday, 5 p.m.

