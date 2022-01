What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has maintained its social distancing level, however, some events may still be affected. More restrictions for unvaccinated people for entrance into venues have been added until February 6, 2022.

Weather Forecast

Gut, Korean Shamanic Ritual @ Busan National Gukak Center — This week’s performance is Suyeong Jishinbalgi (Ritual for the God of the Earth in Suyeong), Suyeong Yaru (Field Play in Suyeong), Suyeong Nongcheon Nori (Traditional Korean Play Performed by Farmers). Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

New Year’s Concert 2022 – The Maurice Ravel Cycle V @ Busan Cultural Center — The annual New Year’s concert returns featuring Kim Julius-Jeongwon on piano with the BPO. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Pulitzer Prize Photographs @ Busan Cultural Center — The best photos of the year are on display until May. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

B-Beauty — An online shopping event hosted by the city of Busan takes place this week. Through January 24

Korea Grand Sale — The largest shopping event of the year takes place online. Through February 28

Light of Hope Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Citizens Park turns into a garden of lights perfect for family or date night. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 2, 2022

Songdo Beach Light of Hope @ Songdo Beach — Chungmu Intersection and Gadeok Stadium will create light structures and media installations in Seo-gu. Songdo Beach, Through February 28

Porsche Now Busan @ P.ARK — Check out the latest in Porsche’s line-up while intermingling with local artists’ works. P.ARK, Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu, Through April

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Films in Our Memories @ Busan Cinema Center — Catch 25 classic films screened at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through January 23

Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — Test your knowledge against the bar’s best brains. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Culture

The Value of Time @ Hyundai Motorstudio — An exhibition opened by Hyundai Motor Company’s first design curator is being held at the Hyundai Motorstudio in Millak-dong. Hyundai Motorstudio, Suyeong-gu, Through March 31st

International Exchange Exhibition: The Map is not the Territory @ GoEun Museum of Photography — GoEun Museum of Photography in Haeundae is holding its newest exhibition featuring photographers Ed Alcock, Guillaume Binet, Julien Pebrel, Pierre Hybre, and Stéphane Lagoutte. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through April 17

3rd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021: Chaekgeori @ Busan Museum — Chaekgeori are Korean still-life paintings that were popular during the latter part of the Joseon dynasty. Chaekgeori translates to “paintings of books and things,” and these works reflect the pursuit of knowledge and a wish to attain high office. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 13, 2022

Yumi’s Cell @ KT&G Sangsang Madang — An exhibition featuring the popular webtoon “Yumi’s Cell” is taking place at the KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan Gallery until March 20. KT&G Sangsang Madang, Busanjin-gu, Through March 20

The Life and Culture Seen Through the Ship of Joseon @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Take a look back in time at this latest exhibition. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through February 27

Wonderworld Maps Connecting Longingness Beyond The Horizon @ Korea National Maritime Museum — A 2021-22 Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum takes place. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through March 6

Special Exhibition: Dinosaurs @ Busan National Science Museum — A special exhibition featuring dinosaurs is taking place on the 1st floor in Jinjae Kim Hall. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through February 27

Polar Photo Exhibition @ Busan Museum of Natural History of Oceans – This exhibition is a place where you can meet the north and south poles in photos. Busan Museum of Natural History of Oceans, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 13

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

The Phenomenal Transition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2 — Check out the newest exhibition on display until next March. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 20, 2022

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.