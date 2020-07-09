Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Walking After U and Barbie Dolls – Live Music @ HQ Gwangan – A great night of music you won’t want to miss. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Saturday, 9:30 p.m.

6th Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — Two performances –“Cinderella,” by Giochino Rossini and 5:00 p.m. “Cavalleria Rusticana” by Pietro Mascagni take place this Saturday. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Eulsukdo, Saturday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

OVGD Live – The Primary Colors @ Ovantgarde – A variety of musical talent take the stage. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Sun of a Beach @ The Beach Boys – Two stages, drinks and food this Saturday night. The Beach Boys, Songjeong Beach, Saturday, 5 p.m.

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Busan National Gugak Center Dance Company Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Two shows this week from the dance company this weekend. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m.

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center – One of the largest kids film festivals, BIKY returns for its 15th installment. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, July 7-13

K-Handmade & Illustration Fair Busan 2020 @ BEXCO – People can survey the trend of handmade & illustration and communicate with artists at K-Handmade & Illustration Fair Busan 2020. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

OZ – Over the Rainbow @ BEXCO – A large scale exhibition based on the popular fairy tale, The Wizard of OZ. BEXCO, Centum City, July 1–August 30

Canada Victory Party @ HQ Gwangan – HQ Gwangan will be holding a party for Canadians, victors of last week’s big event. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Friday, 7 p.m.

UFC 251 @ HQ Gwangan – Enjoy the fights live Sunday morning with English commentary. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Busan City Trivia Night @ Galmegi Nampodong, HQ Gwangan, and Galmegi PNU – Test your trivia knowledge against the city’s best. Galmegi Nampodong, HQ Gwangan and Galmegi PNU, Sunday, 7 p.m.

Reuben Night @ Galmegi PNU – Galmegi PNU whips up another great Reuben night this Saturday. Galmegi Brewing, PNU, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde – A great night for local comedians to test their talents. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Friday, 10 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through October 4

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Concerning the Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan is hosting its latest exhibition “Concerning the ART” until July 26. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

2020 Collection Confronting Today’s Questions @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibition aims both to generate dialogue with and between the citizens of Busan and to encapsulate the identity of the museum. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

Seoul FC vs. Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium – The IPark look to continue their unbeaten streak versus struggling Seoul FC. Gudeok Stadium, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Doosan vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants take on the Bears in a three-game series. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

2020 Busan International Architecture Design Workshop Held Online

Busan City News -
The 2020 Busan International Architecture Design Workshop will be held online this year.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan National Gugak Center Dance Company Performance This Friday and Saturday

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center will host two performances from its dance company this Friday and Saturday.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Cultural Experience Center in Busan Museum Reopens

Haps Staff -
The Cultural Experience Center in Busan Museum has reopened again using an online reservation system.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: July 6 – July 12

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky Exhibit Begins Tomorrow

Haps Staff -
Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, "Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908" in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. 
Read more

The Latest

US Consulate Expresses Strong Regret Over Last Weekend’s Haeundae Beach Incident

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan said yesterday the US consulate expressed strong regret over the recent firecracker incident at Haeundae Beach involving US soldiers stationed in Korea.
Read more

Haeundae-gu Planning to Impose Up to 3 Million Won Fine for Not Wearing a Mask at the Beach

Busan News Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu office is planning to impose a fine of up to 3 million won on those who fail to wear a mask, in accordance with Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Air Busan to Resume Flights to China From Incheon International Airport

Travel BeFM News -
Local low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Busan plans to resume operating flights to China from Incheon International Airport after 131 days since it had completely stopped operating international flights.
Read more

Monthly Ha Ha Hole Returns Friday Night

Humor Haps Staff -
This Friday at Ovantgarde sees the return of the monthly Ha Ha Hole, Busan's only live English comedy show.
Read more

부산과 블라디보스토크, 코로나19 극복 응원영상 공개

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시와 부산국제교류재단은 비대면 외교의 일환으로 부산과 28년째 자매도시의 연을 맺고 있는 러시아 블라디보스토크시와 함께 제작한 코로나19 극복 응원 영상을 공개한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
heavy intensity rain
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
88 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Fri
23 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
21 °

Dine & Drink

Canada’s Victory Party Tonight at HQ Gwangan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan is congratulating Canadians tonight as they were the winners of HQ's annual USA VS Canada drink-off last weekend.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For July at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" this Saturday.
Read more

Workers at Restaurants, Bakeries and Coffee Shops Must Wear Masks by July 13th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Mandatory masks for workers at restaurants, coffee shops, and bakery's will come into effect on the 13th of July in Busan.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea