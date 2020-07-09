What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Walking After U and Barbie Dolls – Live Music @ HQ Gwangan – A great night of music you won’t want to miss. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Saturday, 9:30 p.m.

6th Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — Two performances –“Cinderella,” by Giochino Rossini and 5:00 p.m. “Cavalleria Rusticana” by Pietro Mascagni take place this Saturday. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Eulsukdo, Saturday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

OVGD Live – The Primary Colors @ Ovantgarde – A variety of musical talent take the stage. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Sun of a Beach @ The Beach Boys – Two stages, drinks and food this Saturday night. The Beach Boys, Songjeong Beach, Saturday, 5 p.m.

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Busan National Gugak Center Dance Company Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Two shows this week from the dance company this weekend. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m.

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center – One of the largest kids film festivals, BIKY returns for its 15th installment. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, July 7-13

K-Handmade & Illustration Fair Busan 2020 @ BEXCO – People can survey the trend of handmade & illustration and communicate with artists at K-Handmade & Illustration Fair Busan 2020. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

OZ – Over the Rainbow @ BEXCO – A large scale exhibition based on the popular fairy tale, The Wizard of OZ. BEXCO, Centum City, July 1–August 30

Canada Victory Party @ HQ Gwangan – HQ Gwangan will be holding a party for Canadians, victors of last week’s big event. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Friday, 7 p.m.

UFC 251 @ HQ Gwangan – Enjoy the fights live Sunday morning with English commentary. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Busan City Trivia Night @ Galmegi Nampodong, HQ Gwangan, and Galmegi PNU – Test your trivia knowledge against the city’s best. Galmegi Nampodong, HQ Gwangan and Galmegi PNU, Sunday, 7 p.m.

Reuben Night @ Galmegi PNU – Galmegi PNU whips up another great Reuben night this Saturday. Galmegi Brewing, PNU, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde – A great night for local comedians to test their talents. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Friday, 10 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through October 4

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Concerning the Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan is hosting its latest exhibition “Concerning the ART” until July 26. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

2020 Collection Confronting Today’s Questions @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibition aims both to generate dialogue with and between the citizens of Busan and to encapsulate the identity of the museum. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

Seoul FC vs. Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium – The IPark look to continue their unbeaten streak versus struggling Seoul FC. Gudeok Stadium, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Doosan vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants take on the Bears in a three-game series. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.