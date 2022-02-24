What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has revised its social distancing level from Saturday, however, some events may still be affected. The new measures added are in effect until March 13, 2022.

Krystian Zimerman Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — Polish concert pianist and conducted Krystian Zimerman plays a piano recital this Sunday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Drone Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in drones this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

National Theatre Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time @ Busan Cultural Center — National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Jack the Ripper @ Dream Theatre — Five performances of the classic musical with a Korean ensemble cast. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Friday through Sunday

Italian Film Week @ Busan Cinema Center — Nine Italian classics are being screened at the Cinema Center until Sunday. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday

Pulitzer Prize Photographs @ Busan Cultural Center — The best photos from over the year are on display until May. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

Korea Grand Sale — The largest shopping event of the year takes place online. Through February 28

Songdo Beach Light of Hope @ Songdo Beach — Chungmu Intersection and Gadeok Stadium will create light structures and media installations in Seo-gu. Songdo Beach, Through February 28

Porsche Now Busan @ P.ARK — Check out the latest in Porsche’s line-up while intermingling with local artists’ works. P.ARK, Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu, Through April

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — Test your knowledge against the bar’s best brains. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Culture

The Joseon Tiger Who Crossed the Sea @ Busan Museum — The unpublished paintings of the Chosun Tiger will be exhibited. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 12

The Value of Time @ Hyundai Motorstudio — An exhibition opened by Hyundai Motor Company’s first design curator is being held at the Hyundai Motorstudio in Millak-dong. Hyundai Motorstudio, Suyeong-gu, Through March 31st

International Exchange Exhibition: The Map is not the Territory @ GoEun Museum of Photography — GoEun Museum of Photography in Haeundae is holding its newest exhibition featuring photographers Ed Alcock, Guillaume Binet, Julien Pebrel, Pierre Hybre, and Stéphane Lagoutte. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through April 17

Yumi’s Cell @ KT&G Sangsang Madang — An exhibition featuring the popular webtoon “Yumi’s Cell” is taking place at the KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan Gallery until March 20. KT&G Sangsang Madang, Busanjin-gu, Through March 20

The Life and Culture Seen Through the Ship of Joseon @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Take a look back in time at this latest exhibition. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through February 27

Wonderworld Maps Connecting Longingness Beyond The Horizon @ Korea National Maritime Museum — A 2021-22 Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum takes place. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through March 6

Special Exhibition: Dinosaurs @ Busan National Science Museum — A special exhibition featuring dinosaurs is taking place on the 1st floor in Jinjae Kim Hall. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through February 27

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

The Phenomenal Transition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2 — Check out the newest exhibition on display until next March. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 20, 2022

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.