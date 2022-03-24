What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distancing level, however, some events may still be affected. Slightly eased regulations have been added until April 3, 2022.

Weather Forecast

Tuba, Piano, Flute Recital @ Busan Museum — A March Culture Day performance “Tuba Piano Flute Ensemble” takes place Friday. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 5 p.m.

Lee Hyuk @ Busan Cinema Center — Pianist Lee Hyuk takes the stage for a recital. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 24

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Ocean Healing Program — The City of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Yeongdo Amir Park in Busan from March 19 to June 26, 2022. Saturday and Sunday

Busan Architectural Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Korean-speaking Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday until June 26 in 2022. Saturday and Sunday

World Cinema XIX @ Busan Cinema Center — 25 films from around the world will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 24

Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO — Enjoy the latest trends in coffee and desserts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

ASEAN-Themed Film Screenings @ ASEAN Culture House — “ASEAN ODYSSEY: ASEAN Food through Film” takes place weekends until April 17. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m.

Solo Photo Exhibitions @ Bongle Mul Yeong Gallery — Local expat photographers Michael Kazemi and Alexandra Sasha Don are holding solo exhibitions this month at the Bongle Mul Yeong Gallery in Yeong-do. Bongle Mul Yeong Gallery, Yeong-do, Through March 31

Another Perspective @ Goeun Museum — French photographer Lorraine Thiria will be traveling from Paris to Busan to welcome and guide visitors of her exhibition “Un autre regard” (Another perspective) from March 10-27. Goeun Museum, Haeundae, Through March 27

The Oscars 2022 @ Busan Cinema Center — Winning films from the Oscars are being screened at the Cinema Center this month. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 31

Uncovering Busan in Movies @ Busan Metropolitan Jungang Library — From the 2nd to the 30th of next month, the Busan Metropolitan Jungang Library will hold the exhibition, ‘Uncovering Busan in Movies’, introducing major filming locations of Busan. Busan Metropolitan Jungang Library, Through March 30

Pulitzer Prize Photographs @ Busan Cultural Center — The best photos from over the year are on display until May. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

Porsche Now Busan @ P.ARK — Check out the latest in Porsche’s line-up while intermingling with local artists’ works. P.ARK, Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu, Through April

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Busan City Trivia @ HQ, Basement and Galmegi Nampodong — Test your knowledge against the city’s best brains. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Culture

New Media: The Rise and Development of Media Art in Busan @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Three galleries are dedicated to this latest exhibition on media. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 10

The Joseon Tiger Who Crossed the Sea @ Busan Museum — The unpublished paintings of the Chosun Tiger will be exhibited. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 12

The Value of Time @ Hyundai Motorstudio — An exhibition opened by Hyundai Motor Company’s first design curator is being held at the Hyundai Motorstudio in Millak-dong. Hyundai Motorstudio, Suyeong-gu, Through March 31st

International Exchange Exhibition: The Map is not the Territory @ GoEun Museum of Photography — GoEun Museum of Photography in Haeundae is holding its newest exhibition featuring photographers Ed Alcock, Guillaume Binet, Julien Pebrel, Pierre Hybre, and Stéphane Lagoutte. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through April 17

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

Online Performances to Watch

Gimpo @ Busan IPark — The winless Busan IPark are still looking for their first win this campaign hosting Jeonnam. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.