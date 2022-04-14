What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distancing level, however, some events may still be affected. Slightly eased regulations have been added until April 17, 2022.

Weather Forecast

Indie on Spotlight 3 @ KT&G Sangsangmadang Busan Live Hall — ‘Indie on Spotlight 3’ is a performance project for indie musicians active in Busan. KT&G Sangsangmadang Busan Live Hall, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Tower of Bower and Gliese 667 CC @ HQ Bar — Two Daegu bands come to town for a night of great music. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan Home Living and Household Goods Exhibition @ BEXCO — Check out the latest goodies for your home. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Architecture and Interior Exhibition @ BEXCO — Find out the latest trends in architecture and interiors. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Yuchae Flowers — Walking paths are available for visitors within the 225,000㎡ of yuchae (canola) flowers fields at Daejeo Daejeo Ecological Park in Ganagseo-gu.

2022 BAMA 11th Busan Annual Market of Art @ BEXCO — One of the largest yearly art markets returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Baby Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your baby all in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

B-Boy Battle @ Busan Arts Center — A 2v2 B-boy battle is planned for the outdoor stage. Busan Arts Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Liquid Arts Workshop @ Ol’55 — Join like-minded artists looking to connect and build a supportive art community, share work and ideas, and give and receive respectful and helpful critiques. Ol’55, Kyungsung University District, Saturday, 5 p.m.

The Lion King International Tour @ Dream Theatre — The international tour of The Lion King returns to Busan for a five-week run. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through May 6

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ocean Healing Program — The City of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Yeongdo Amir Park in Busan from March 19 to June 26, 2022. Saturday and Sunday

Busan Architectural Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Korean-speaking Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday until June 26 in 2022. Saturday and Sunday

World Cinema XIX @ Busan Cinema Center — 25 films from around the world will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through April 24

Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.

ASEAN-Themed Film Screenings @ ASEAN Culture House — “ASEAN ODYSSEY: ASEAN Food through Film” takes place on weekends until April 17. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m.

Pulitzer Prize Photographs @ Busan Cultural Center — The best photos from over the year are on display until May. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

Porsche Now Busan @ P.ARK — Check out the latest in Porsche’s line-up while intermingling with local artists’ works. P.ARK, Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu, Through April

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culture

Dylan Barnes Photo Exhibit @ Newport Cafe — Local photographer Dylan Barnes is holding a photo exhibit featuring shots from his hometown of Florida. Newport Cafe, Gwangalli, Through May 8

An Exhibition with Little Information @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Gallery 1 is hosting an exhibit where no names are listed, just a place to enjoy the art for what it is. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Highlighting Korean Contemporary Artist IV: Lee Hyungkoo @ Busan Museum of Art Museum — Artist Lee Hyungkoo is highlighted at the 4th edition of the special exhibition series on Korean artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 7

New Media: The Rise and Development of Media Art in Busan @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Three galleries are dedicated to this latest exhibition on media. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 10

The Joseon Tiger Who Crossed the Sea @ Busan Museum — The unpublished paintings of the Chosun Tiger will be exhibited. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 12

International Exchange Exhibition: The Map is not the Territory @ GoEun Museum of Photography — GoEun Museum of Photography in Haeundae is holding its newest exhibition featuring photographers Ed Alcock, Guillaume Binet, Julien Pebrel, Pierre Hybre, and Stéphane Lagoutte. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through April 17

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Samsung vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants host Samsung for a three-game series. Sajik Stadium, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Busan IPark vs. Seoul ELand @ Asiad Main Stadium — The IPark look to change their season around with a match versus Seoul ELand. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4 p.m.

Laochra Busan Gaelic Football Club Training @ Samnak Ecological Park — Laochra Busan Gaelic Football squad holds their Sunday morning training for those interested. Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.