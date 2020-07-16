Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

88 and Platinum Stereo – Live Music @ HQ Gwangan – Another great night of music you won’t want to miss. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Saturday, 9:30 p.m.

Forestella @ BEXCO – Crossover quartet Forestella is set to perform in Busan on July 18th as part of their Nella Fantasia tour. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

6th Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — Two performances of Mozart’s opera “The Marriage of Figaro” take place this Friday and Saturday. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Eulsukdo, Friday 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 5 p.m.

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Arab Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center – The 9th edition of the Arab Film Festival features 11 films this year. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, July 16-21

Retrospective on Wim Wenders @ Busan Cinema Center – 18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 2

International Nuclear Energy Korea 2020 @ BEXCO – A look into how nuclear energy affects Korea and the world. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Korea Attraction Fair @ BEXCO – Various theme parks and complex cultural facilities, VR, AR, games, digital parks, kids cafes, leisure, and activities all under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Companion Animal Fair @ BEXCO – Check out the latest goodies for your pets. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

OZ – Over the Rainbow @ BEXCO – A large scale exhibition based on the popular fairy tale, The Wizard of OZ. BEXCO, Centum City, July 1–August 30

Tacoetry Poetry Showetry: Word Nerd Open Mic/Food Benefit @ HQ Gwangan – An open mic and tacos to raise money for RAICES. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Saturday, 2 p.m.

GAA Flip Cup Tourney @ HQ Gwangan – Enjoy drinking games with live music. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Friday, 8 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through October 4

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Concerning the Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan is hosting its latest exhibition “Concerning the ART” until July 26. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

2020 Collection Confronting Today’s Questions @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibition aims both to generate dialogue with and between the citizens of Busan and to encapsulate the identity of the museum. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

Gwangju FC vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium – The IPark take on 10th place Gwangju. Asiad Main Stadium, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Dine & Drink

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more

Gavi to Host Georgian Wine Tasting Event July 25th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae has announced it will host a special Georgian Wine Tasting Event featuring Nekresi Estate Wine in English on July 25th at 6:30 p.m.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Come for the View, Stay for the Tea at Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Among the plethora of cafes in the city, Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong provides a beautiful space dedicated to tea in the heart of the city.
Read more

Travel

