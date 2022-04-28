What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: Social distancing measures have been canceled from Monday, April 18.

Weather Forecast

Gino Brann @ HQ Bar — The talented Gino Brann hits the stage for an evening of great guitar classics. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — One of Asia’s largest short film festivals returns. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 27 – May 2

Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2022 @ Suyeong Bay — The Super Cup International Yacht Race finishes up around the waters of Suyeong Bay. Suyeong Bay, Haeundae-gu, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2022 @ Busan Citizen’s Park — The 18th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2022 will be held both online and in person. Busan CItizen’s Park, Thursday through Sunday

2022 ASEAN Performance Series for Children @ ASEAN Culture House — A performance of Angalo the Giant will take place this weekend. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae-gu, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.

Cultural Events @ Diamond Tower — A beer festival and an outdoor busking performance at Diamond Square will be held on Saturdays from 7 pm until the second week of May. Diamond Tower, Yongdusan Park, Saturday, 7 p.m.

National Theatre Live @ Busan Cultural Center — A screening of “A View from the Bridge” takes place as part of the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 4 p.m.

International Nuclear Expo 2022 @ BEXCO — INEX 2022 (International Nuclear Expo 2022) is Korea’s first, largest, and longest exhibition specializing in nuclear energy. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday

MICE Festival 2022 @ BEXCO — Various participants such as students and ordinary citizens will gather to explore the direction of development of the MICE industry in Busan and have played a major role in establishing a cooperative system among MICE members.. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday

Creative Social Busan @ Ol’55 — Join them for a day of Live music, poetry, art, shopping, DJs, dance, baked goods, and overall good vibes. Ol’55, Kyungsung University district, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Song Sang Hyeon Square — The Lotus Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 8th. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Through May 8

The Lion King International Tour @ Dream Theatre — The international tour of The Lion King returns to Busan for a five-week run. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through May 6

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ocean Healing Program — The City of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Yeongdo Amir Park in Busan from March 19 to June 26, 2022. Saturday and Sunday

Busan Architectural Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Korean-speaking Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday until June 26 in 2022. Saturday and Sunday

Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Yoga Yacht @ Suyeong Yachting Center — Sunday morning yoga followed by a cruise around the bay. Suyeong Yachting Center, Haeundae-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Pulitzer Prize Photographs @ Busan Cultural Center — The best photos from over the year are on display until May. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

Porsche Now Busan @ P.ARK — Check out the latest in Porsche’s line-up while intermingling with local artists’ works. P.ARK, Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu, Through April

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culture

I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared, and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

Dylan Barnes Photo Exhibit @ Newport Cafe — Local photographer Dylan Barnes is holding a photo exhibit featuring shots from his hometown of Florida. Newport Cafe, Gwangalli, Through October 16

An Exhibition with Little Information @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Gallery 1 is hosting an exhibit where no names are listed, just a place to enjoy the art for what it is. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Highlighting Korean Contemporary Artist IV: Lee Hyungkoo @ Busan Museum of Art Museum — Artist Lee Hyungkoo is highlighted at the 4th edition of the special exhibition series on Korean artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 7

New Media: The Rise and Development of Media Art in Busan @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Three galleries are dedicated to this latest exhibition on media. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 10

The Joseon Tiger Who Crossed the Sea @ Busan Museum — The unpublished paintings of the Chosun Tiger will be exhibited. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 12

International Exchange Exhibition: The Map is not the Territory @ GoEun Museum of Photography — GoEun Museum of Photography in Haeundae is holding its newest exhibition featuring photographers Ed Alcock, Guillaume Binet, Julien Pebrel, Pierre Hybre, and Stéphane Lagoutte. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through April 17

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2022 @ Suyeong Bay — The Super Cup International Yacht Race finishes up around the waters of Suyeong Bay. Suyeong Bay, Haeundae-gu, Thursday through Sunday

Laochra Busan Gaelic Football Club Training @ Samnak Ecological Park — Laochra Busan Gaelic Football squad holds their Sunday morning training for those interested. Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.