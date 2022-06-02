What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Dance Festival — Three days of dance return to Busan at the special stage at Haeundae Beach, Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theatre, Yurari Square in Jung-gu, and Busan Citizens Park. Friday through Sunday

National Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance @ Busan Museum — The National Intangible Cultural Heritage includes Yeongsanjae (Celebration of Buddha’s Sermon on Vulture Peak Mountain), Bulbokjang Jakbeop (Ritual Process of Placing Objects Inside Buddhist Statues), and has a complimentary tea tasting. Busan Museum, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Liquid Arts @ Dengue Fever — The 44th edition features poet Emily Jungmin Yoon, author of the highly acclaimed collection A Cruelty Special to Our Species published by Ecco Press in 2018. Dengue Fever, Kyungsung University Area, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Sand Castles and Flower Exhibition @ Haeundae Beach — Though the Sand Festival has been completed, the sand works and flower exhibitions on Gunam-ro will run until June 6. Haeundae Beach, Through June 6

2022 Citizen Sharing Market @ Song Sang-hyeon Square — Ordinary citizens, social enterprises, non-profit organizations, and children’s marketplaces where children directly participate in sales where recyclable household items such as clothes, bags, and books are sold, and an event to exchange waste batteries and paper packs is held to promote the habit of separate disposal in daily life. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snoopy, Beyond the Space @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — An exhibition celebrating the anniversary of Peanut’s favorite dog. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Busanjin-gu, Through September 11

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ocean Healing Program — The City of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Yeongdo Amir Park in Busan from March 19 to June 26, 2022. Saturday and Sunday

Busan Architectural Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Korean-speaking Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday until June 26 in 2022. Saturday and Sunday

Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Yoga Yacht @ Suyeong Yachting Center — Sunday morning yoga followed by a cruise around the bay. Suyeong Yachting Center, Haeundae-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culture

Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30

Bologna Children’s Book Fair’s Illustrators’ Exhibition @ Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza — Check out a children’s book exhibition at the former Busanjin train station. Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza, Busanjin-gu, Through July 3

I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

After Graybox: From Collecting to Exhibition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition highlights the media characteristics of diversifying new media arts. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by a large number of cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18

Forefront of the Excavation of Gaya Relics @ Bokcheon Museum — This special photo exhibition is designed to highlight important issues of the recently excavated remains of Gaya through photos of excavated relics and detailed explanations of the Bokcheon Museum. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 24

An Exhibition with Little Information @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Gallery 1 is hosting an exhibit where no names are listed, just a place to enjoy the art for what it is. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Highlighting Korean Contemporary Artist IV: Lee Hyungkoo @ Busan Museum of Art Museum — Artist Lee Hyungkoo is highlighted at the 4th edition of the special exhibition series on Korean artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 7

New Media: The Rise and Development of Media Art in Busan @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Three galleries are dedicated to this latest exhibition on media. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 10

The Joseon Tiger Who Crossed the Sea @ Busan Museum — The unpublished paintings of the Chosun Tiger will be exhibited. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 12

Encounter With the Buddha @ Busan Museum — Take a look at an exhibition dedicated to Buddhism. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through July 10

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

2022 Far East Throwdown & Summit – CrossFit Semifinal Event @ BEXCO — The 2022 Far EastThrowdown will host a CrossFit Semifinal event for Asia with 30 men, 30 women, and 20 teams qualified and competing. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Ansan vs. Busan @ Asiad Main Stadium — The two lowest teams in the table fight it out this Sunday evening. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Laochra Busan Gaelic Football Club Training @ Samnak Ecological Park — Laochra Busan Gaelic Football squad holds their Sunday morning training for those interested. Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang, Saturday, 11 a.m.

