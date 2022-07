What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Busking Stage Finals @ Busan Civic Center — The 2022 Busan Busking Festa will be held on the 2nd of next month at the small theater of the Busan Civic Center. Busan Civic Center, Saturday

Los Kimchileros @ Basement — The always fun latin-music group returns to Basement. Basement, PNU, Saturday, 9 p.m.

2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Home Table Deco Fair @ BEXCO — HOME·TABLE DECO FAIR brings the latest premium home styling trends on the show floor and offers an opportunity to see a variety of luxurious brands. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — The Expo will feature a variety of taste-testing events (for food and beverages) as well as equipment and products actually in use at processing plants. . BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Coffee Show @ BEXCO — Around 200 companies with 500 booths are expected to be on hand to introduce their brands and hold lectures, with many side events scheduled. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Port Festival — Events this year will take place around International Passenger Terminal, North Port Waterfront Park, and Korea National Maritime Museum. Saturday and Sunday

ASEAN Market @ ASEAN Culture House — The yearly market features goodies from the ASEAN region. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.