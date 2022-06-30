What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Food Festa @ Busan Cinema Center — Food and cinema come together in this unique yearly festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Magic Convention @ Haeundae Culture Center — The city of Busan and the Busan International Magic Festival Organizing Committee will hold the 17th Busan International Magic Festival “Magic Convention” this Saturday and Sunday. Haeundae Culture Center, Saturday and Sunday

US Eh @ HQ Bar — The annual Canada Day/Independence Day party is taking place at HQ this Saturday. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Culture and Art Flea Market @ Busan Citizens Park — A culture and art flea market will be held at Busan Citizens Park every Saturday from the 18th until the end of October. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through October

Snoopy, Beyond the Space @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — An exhibition celebrating the anniversary of Peanut’s favorite dog. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Busanjin-gu, Through September 11

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Yoga Yacht @ Suyeong Yachting Center — Sunday morning yoga followed by a cruise around the bay. Suyeong Yachting Center, Haeundae-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culture

Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30

Bologna Children’s Book Fair’s Illustrators’ Exhibition @ Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza — Check out a children’s book exhibition at the former Busanjin train station. Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza, Busanjin-gu, Through July 3

I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

After Graybox: From Collecting to Exhibition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition highlights the media characteristics of diversifying new media arts. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by a large number of cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18

Forefront of the Excavation of Gaya Relics @ Bokcheon Museum — This special photo exhibition is designed to highlight important issues of the recently excavated remains of Gaya through photos of excavated relics and detailed explanations of the Bokcheon Museum. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 24

An Exhibition with Little Information @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Gallery 1 is hosting an exhibit where no names are listed, just a place to enjoy the art for what it is. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Highlighting Korean Contemporary Artist IV: Lee Hyungkoo @ Busan Museum of Art Museum — Artist Lee Hyungkoo is highlighted at the 4th edition of the special exhibition series on Korean artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 7

New Media: The Rise and Development of Media Art in Busan @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Three galleries are dedicated to this latest exhibition on media. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 10

Encounter With the Buddha @ Busan Museum — Take a look at an exhibition dedicated to Buddhism. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through July 10

KPGA Korean Tour Asiad CC Busan Open Competition @ Asiad CC –– The four-day tournament looks to crown a new champion. Asiad Country Club, Gijang, Through Sunday

Laochra Busan Gaelic Football Club Training @ Samnak Ecological Park — Laochra Busan Gaelic Football squad holds their Sunday morning training for those interested. Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang, Saturday, 11 a.m.

