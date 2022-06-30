What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Busking Stage Finals @ Busan Civic Center — The 2022 Busan Busking Festa will be held on the 2nd of next month at the small theater of the Busan Civic Center. Busan Civic Center, Saturday
Los Kimchileros @ Basement — The always fun latin-music group returns to Basement. Basement, PNU, Saturday, 9 p.m.
2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Home Table Deco Fair @ BEXCO — HOME·TABLE DECO FAIR brings the latest premium home styling trends on the show floor and offers an opportunity to see a variety of luxurious brands. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — The Expo will feature a variety of taste-testing events (for food and beverages) as well as equipment and products actually in use at processing plants. . BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Busan Coffee Show @ BEXCO — Around 200 companies with 500 booths are expected to be on hand to introduce their brands and hold lectures, with many side events scheduled. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Busan Port Festival — Events this year will take place around International Passenger Terminal, North Port Waterfront Park, and Korea National Maritime Museum. Saturday and Sunday
ASEAN Market @ ASEAN Culture House — The yearly market features goodies from the ASEAN region. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.
Busan Food Festa @ Busan Cinema Center — Food and cinema come together in this unique yearly festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Magic Convention @ Haeundae Culture Center — The city of Busan and the Busan International Magic Festival Organizing Committee will hold the 17th Busan International Magic Festival “Magic Convention” this Saturday and Sunday. Haeundae Culture Center, Saturday and Sunday
US Eh @ HQ Bar — The annual Canada Day/Independence Day party is taking place at HQ this Saturday. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Culture and Art Flea Market @ Busan Citizens Park — A culture and art flea market will be held at Busan Citizens Park every Saturday from the 18th until the end of October. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through October
Snoopy, Beyond the Space @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — An exhibition celebrating the anniversary of Peanut’s favorite dog. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Busanjin-gu, Through September 11
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Yoga Yacht @ Suyeong Yachting Center — Sunday morning yoga followed by a cruise around the bay. Suyeong Yachting Center, Haeundae-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.
Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31
Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Culture
Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30
Bologna Children’s Book Fair’s Illustrators’ Exhibition @ Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza — Check out a children’s book exhibition at the former Busanjin train station. Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza, Busanjin-gu, Through July 3
I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16
After Graybox: From Collecting to Exhibition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition highlights the media characteristics of diversifying new media arts. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17
On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by a large number of cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18
Forefront of the Excavation of Gaya Relics @ Bokcheon Museum — This special photo exhibition is designed to highlight important issues of the recently excavated remains of Gaya through photos of excavated relics and detailed explanations of the Bokcheon Museum. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 24
An Exhibition with Little Information @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Gallery 1 is hosting an exhibit where no names are listed, just a place to enjoy the art for what it is. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17
“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023
Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023
Highlighting Korean Contemporary Artist IV: Lee Hyungkoo @ Busan Museum of Art Museum — Artist Lee Hyungkoo is highlighted at the 4th edition of the special exhibition series on Korean artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 7
New Media: The Rise and Development of Media Art in Busan @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Three galleries are dedicated to this latest exhibition on media. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 10
Encounter With the Buddha @ Busan Museum — Take a look at an exhibition dedicated to Buddhism. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through July 10
Online Performances to Watch
KPGA Korean Tour Asiad CC Busan Open Competition @ Asiad CC –– The four-day tournament looks to crown a new champion. Asiad Country Club, Gijang, Through Sunday
Laochra Busan Gaelic Football Club Training @ Samnak Ecological Park — Laochra Busan Gaelic Football squad holds their Sunday morning training for those interested. Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang, Saturday, 11 a.m.
