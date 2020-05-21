Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.

F. Schubert Winterreise by Busan Metropolitan Chorus @ Busan Cultural Center – Jeon Jin and Lee Gwang-geun perform a beautiful evening of music. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Monthly Open Mic @ HQ Gwangan – Gino Braun hosts the monthly open mic at HQ. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday, 9 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Dureraum Wind Festival Orchestra @ Busan Cinema Center – Catch a free outdoor concert this Saturday evening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, 5 p.m.

Events

Busan City Ballet @ Sky Theater – The Busan City Ballet will perform “May, Snow Waltz”, an experimental performance that will combine their talents with the Busan City Junior Dance Company. Sky Theater, Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Busan Lantern Festival @ Song Sang Hyeon Square – The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 27th. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Through May 27

Bong Joon-ho Films @ Busan Cinema Center – Five of the Academy-award winning directors films are being screened at the Cinema Center until the 26th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 26

Saturday Rooftop Braii @ Gorilla Brewing Company – The Busan Bandits Rugby Football Club are hosting a special afternoon bbq party. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Busan Baby Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in baby goods this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday

Busan Home, Living & Houseware Fair 2020 @ BEXCO – Find special items to decorate your home this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday

Busan Roundtable @ The Cave Busan – Busan Roundtable is a community event hosted at the Cave Busan for glocal people to bounce off ideas and connect. The Cave, Marine City, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Sunday Food Special @ HQ Bar – Delicious roast beef dinners are being served up starting in the afternoon. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Culture

Collection Highlights @ Busan Museum of Art – Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights exhibit from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 28

Ocean Jeju @ Korea National Maritime Museum – The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo-gu, Through July 5

Gaya Spirit @ Busan Museum – A joint special exhibition of the Busan Museum and National Museum of Korea is open until the end of the month. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through May 31

Welcome to my Studio @ Busan Citizens Hall – A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher’s work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Through June 21

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Kiwoom vs. Lotte Giants @ Sajik Stadium – No fans allowed, but the Giants host a three-game series vs. Kiwoom. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Travel

