What’s On in Seoul: October 26 – November 1

Here is what’s going on around the city of Seoul this week.

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Check out an expanded look at October events in Seoul in our YouTube video.

Benson Boone ‘Wanted Man Tour’ @ KINTEX 2 Exhibition Hall 10

American singer-songwriter Benson Boone kicks off the week with a Seoul stop on his global Wanted Man Tour, playing the expansive KINTEX venue in Ilsan.

KINTEX 2 Exhibition Hall 10, Ilsan | Monday, October 26

Jeon Sujin @ Mapo Art Center

Pianist Jeon Su-jin performs an intimate solo recital at Mapo Art Center’s Play Mac hall.

Mapo Art Center Play Mac Hall | Tuesday, October 27 | 7:30pm | ₩20,000

FLOW ‘NARUTO THE ROCK World Tour 2026’ @ YES24 Live Hall

Japanese rock band FLOW — known for the iconic Naruto opening theme “GO!!!” — bring their Naruto-themed rock concert to Seoul for one night only.

YES24 Live Hall, Gwangjin-gu | Wednesday, October 28

Seoul Philharmonic ‘Uridongne Music Concert: Museum Concert’ @ Hanseong Baekje Museum

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra brings a free community concert to the lobby of the Hanseong Baekje Museum in Songpa-gu.

Hanseong Baekje Museum, Songpa-gu | Wednesday, October 28 | Free

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY @ JS Art Hall

Austrian post-black metal duo Harakiri for the Sky make a rare Seoul appearance, bringing their atmospheric blend of black metal and post-rock to JS Art Hall.

JS Art Hall | Thursday, October 29

Patricia Kopatchinskaja & Sol Gabetta Duo Concert @ Seoul Arts Center

Violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja and cellist Sol Gabetta unite for their first-ever duo concert in Korea, performing Leclair, Bach and Ravel at Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall.

Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall, Seocho-gu | Thursday, October 29 | 7:30pm | ₩30,000–₩130,000

Kiefer Live in Seoul @ Gurumare Theater

LA-based pianist and producer Kiefer, who blends hip-hop, R&B and jazz into a soulful live show, makes his Seoul debut at the intimate Gurumare Theater in Hongdae.

Gurumare Theater, Hongdae | Friday, October 30 | 8pm

2026 Giselle B-Day Party ‘In MY Blood’ @ Myunghwa Live Hall

aespa member Giselle celebrates her birthday with a fan party event at Myunghwa Live Hall.

Myunghwa Live Hall | Friday, October 30

JEONGHAN X JOSHUA ‘Journey Into [DREAMING]’ @ Inspire Arena

SEVENTEEN members Jeonghan and Joshua team up for a joint concert series at Inspire Arena in Incheon across three nights.

Inspire Arena, Incheon | Friday–Sunday, October 30–November 1

DADADA ‘MATCH UP: Just Give It a Try’ @ YES24 Wanderloch Hall

Korean rock act DADADA close out October with a high-energy solo show — one of Kindie Lounge’s picks for the month.

YES24 Wanderloch Hall | Saturday, October 31

MRCH (Yun Machi) ‘We Live Together’ @ YES24 Live Hall

K-indie singer-songwriter MRCH (Yun Machi) stages a two-night run at YES24 Live Hall for her concert series titled “공생관계: We Live Together.”

YES24 Live Hall, Gwangjin-gu | Saturday–Sunday, October 31–November 1

2026 Kim Jae-hwan Concert ‘YEOBACK: 餘白’ @ Blue Square Woori Won Banking Hall

WANNA ONE and solo star Kim Jae-hwan returns to the stage for his first concert since military discharge, running two nights at Blue Square in Hannam-dong.

Blue Square Woori Won Banking Hall, Hannam-dong | Saturday–Sunday, October 31–November 1

Yangpa Concert ‘Accompany: Voice & Orchestra’ @ Yonsei University 100th Anniversary Memorial Hall

Veteran K-ballad singer Yangpa stages an orchestral concert with special celebrity guests — Jeon Jin-hee on Saturday and actor Kim Nam-gil on Sunday.

Yonsei University 100th Anniversary Memorial Hall | Saturday, October 31

WE 2026 @ Rolling Hall

A Korea–Japan rock collision: Japanese three-piece SIX LOUNGE shares the stage with Korean punk acts EGGBRAIN and GUMX for a rowdy Halloween night in Hongdae.

Rolling Hall, Hongdae | Saturday, October 31 | Doors 5:30pm

Halloween Club Nights @ Itaewon & Hongdae

October 31 brings Seoul’s biggest party night of the year, with clubs, bars and live venues across Itaewon and Hongdae hosting themed nights and DJ sets. Fancy dress strongly encouraged.

Itaewon, Hongdae & citywide | Friday–Saturday, October 30–31 | From 9pm

2026 LUDA 10th Anniversary Fan Meeting ‘CAPTAIN LU: SECRET BASE’ @ Gabin Art Hall

WJSN’s LUDA marks her 10th anniversary with a solo fan meeting event at Gabin Art Hall.

Gabin Art Hall | Sunday, November 1

2026 Lee Chang-min Fan Meeting ‘PURPLE LOUNGE’ @ NOL Theater Hapjeong

2AM’s Lee Chang-min hosts an intimate fan meeting at the Hapjeong Tongyang Life Insurance Hall for a purple-themed evening with fans.

NOL Theater Hapjeong Tongyang Life Insurance Hall | Sunday, November 1

Gong Gong Gong 工工工 @ Seendosi

Hong Kong post-punk trio Gong Gong Gong make a rare Seoul appearance for one night at underground venue Seendosi.

Seendosi | Sunday, November 1

Ghost Bookstore ‘GHOBOOKJE Gothic Horror Night’ @ Strange Fruit

A Halloween-themed live show from indie act Ghost Bookstore — one of Kindie Lounge’s October picks.

Strange Fruit | Friday, October 31

Danpyunsun and the Moments ‘Yeonindeur’ Release Showcase @ Hyundai Card Understage

Indie folk act Danpyunsun and the Moments celebrate their new album 《연인들》 with a Halloween-night showcase at Hyundai Card Understage in Hannam.

Hyundai Card Understage, Hannam-dong | Friday, October 31 | 6pm

paris match ‘Live in Seoul 2026’ @ Sky Art Hall

Japanese Shibuya-kei duo paris match — celebrated for their blend of city pop and jazz pop — make a rare Seoul appearance.

Sky Art Hall, Gangseo-gu | Friday, October 31 | 6pm

Festivals & City Events

Jeongdong Night Walk ‘Jeong-dong Dons New Light’ @ Deoksugung & Jeong-dong

The historic Jeong-dong neighbourhood comes alive after dark for two nights, with 34 cultural sites open at night, guided tours, street performances, an art market and neon light installations across landmarks including Paichai Hall and Seoul Anglican Cathedral. Opening ceremony on Friday night features the Ieum Orchestra and pop-opera singer Im Hyung-joon.

Deoksugung & Jeong-dong area, Jung-gu | Friday–Saturday, October 30–31 | Fri 6–10pm, Sat 2–10pm | Free

Seoul Garden Show @ Seoul Forest

The annual horticultural showcase at Seoul Forest closes out its run this weekend, with themed garden installations and outdoor exhibitions.

Seoul Forest, Seongdong-gu | Through Tuesday, October 27

Namsangol Hanok Village Night Programme ‘Gabaeok’ @ Namsangol

The historic Namsangol Hanok Village hosts an evening cultural programme through late November, blending traditional music and performance in the lantern-lit courtyards.

Namsangol Hanok Village, Jung-gu | Thursdays through November 26 | 7–8:30pm | ₩25,000

Musicals & Theater

The Phantom of the Opera @ Blue Square Interpark Hall

The iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical continues its extended Korean run, presented in full-scale production at Blue Square.

Blue Square Interpark Hall, Hannam-dong | Ongoing through late November

Chicago @ Chungmu Art Center

The classic Bob Fosse musical set in 1920s Jazz-Age Chicago continues its Seoul run with the full ensemble cast.

Chungmu Art Center Grand Theater, Jung-gu | Ongoing

Exhibitions

Oh Yun Collection Exhibition @ Seoul Museum of Art

The Seoul Museum of Art presents a major retrospective of the late Korean artist Oh Yun (1946–1986), drawing on its permanent collection to survey his woodblock prints, paintings and writings.

Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA), Jung-gu | August 27, 2026–February 14, 2027 | Free

Equinox: Autumnal and Vernal @ Seoul Craft Museum

A special donation exhibition at the Seoul Craft Museum exploring craft across the seasonal turn, featuring ceramics, textiles and mixed-media works.

Seoul Craft Museum, Jongno-gu | September 22, 2026–March 7, 2027 | Free | Tue–Sun 10am–6pm

Regular Shows

Nanta @ Myeongdong Nanta Theater

The long-running Korean non-verbal percussive cooking show remains one of Seoul’s most popular performances for visitors.

Myeongdong Nanta Theater | Daily shows | See website for times

Jump @ Chungmu Art Center

The martial arts comedy show combines taekwondo, hapkido and kung fu with slapstick humor in a crowd-pleasing non-verbal format.

Chungmu Art Center, Jung-gu | Daily shows | See website for times

Drawing Show @ Insadong

Korea’s popular speed-painting performance show, where artists create large-scale works to a live soundtrack.

Insadong area | Regular performances | See website for times

KBO Postseason — Semi-Final @ Jamsil Baseball Stadium & Daegu

The KBO semi-final (playoff round) runs October 25–31, featuring the Samsung Lions against the winner of the LG vs. Kia quarterfinal. If LG wins, Games 3–4 come to Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul (Oct 28–29); check the KBO schedule for confirmed home games.

Jamsil Baseball Stadium, Songpa-gu (if LG hosts) | Through October 31 | Check KBO schedule for dates

Please note that event schedules may change or be postponed without notice, particularly due to weather. We strive to keep this information accurate, but recommend confirming details with the event organizer before visiting