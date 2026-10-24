What’s On in Seoul: October 26 – November 1

Here is what’s going on around the city of Seoul this week.
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Check out an expanded look at October events in Seoul in our YouTube video.
Benson Boone ‘Wanted Man Tour’ @ KINTEX 2 Exhibition Hall 10
American singer-songwriter Benson Boone kicks off the week with a Seoul stop on his global Wanted Man Tour, playing the expansive KINTEX venue in Ilsan.
KINTEX 2 Exhibition Hall 10, Ilsan | Monday, October 26
Jeon Sujin @ Mapo Art Center
Pianist Jeon Su-jin performs an intimate solo recital at Mapo Art Center’s Play Mac hall.
Mapo Art Center Play Mac Hall | Tuesday, October 27 | 7:30pm | ₩20,000
FLOW ‘NARUTO THE ROCK World Tour 2026’ @ YES24 Live Hall
Japanese rock band FLOW — known for the iconic Naruto opening theme “GO!!!” — bring their Naruto-themed rock concert to Seoul for one night only.
YES24 Live Hall, Gwangjin-gu | Wednesday, October 28
Seoul Philharmonic ‘Uridongne Music Concert: Museum Concert’ @ Hanseong Baekje Museum
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra brings a free community concert to the lobby of the Hanseong Baekje Museum in Songpa-gu.
Hanseong Baekje Museum, Songpa-gu | Wednesday, October 28 | Free
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY @ JS Art Hall
Austrian post-black metal duo Harakiri for the Sky make a rare Seoul appearance, bringing their atmospheric blend of black metal and post-rock to JS Art Hall.
JS Art Hall | Thursday, October 29
Patricia Kopatchinskaja & Sol Gabetta Duo Concert @ Seoul Arts Center
Violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja and cellist Sol Gabetta unite for their first-ever duo concert in Korea, performing Leclair, Bach and Ravel at Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall.
Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall, Seocho-gu | Thursday, October 29 | 7:30pm | ₩30,000–₩130,000
Kiefer Live in Seoul @ Gurumare Theater
LA-based pianist and producer Kiefer, who blends hip-hop, R&B and jazz into a soulful live show, makes his Seoul debut at the intimate Gurumare Theater in Hongdae.
Gurumare Theater, Hongdae | Friday, October 30 | 8pm
2026 Giselle B-Day Party ‘In MY Blood’ @ Myunghwa Live Hall
aespa member Giselle celebrates her birthday with a fan party event at Myunghwa Live Hall.
Myunghwa Live Hall | Friday, October 30
JEONGHAN X JOSHUA ‘Journey Into [DREAMING]’ @ Inspire Arena
SEVENTEEN members Jeonghan and Joshua team up for a joint concert series at Inspire Arena in Incheon across three nights.
Inspire Arena, Incheon | Friday–Sunday, October 30–November 1
DADADA ‘MATCH UP: Just Give It a Try’ @ YES24 Wanderloch Hall
Korean rock act DADADA close out October with a high-energy solo show — one of Kindie Lounge’s picks for the month.
YES24 Wanderloch Hall | Saturday, October 31
MRCH (Yun Machi) ‘We Live Together’ @ YES24 Live Hall
K-indie singer-songwriter MRCH (Yun Machi) stages a two-night run at YES24 Live Hall for her concert series titled “공생관계: We Live Together.”
YES24 Live Hall, Gwangjin-gu | Saturday–Sunday, October 31–November 1
2026 Kim Jae-hwan Concert ‘YEOBACK: 餘白’ @ Blue Square Woori Won Banking Hall
WANNA ONE and solo star Kim Jae-hwan returns to the stage for his first concert since military discharge, running two nights at Blue Square in Hannam-dong.
Blue Square Woori Won Banking Hall, Hannam-dong | Saturday–Sunday, October 31–November 1
Yangpa Concert ‘Accompany: Voice & Orchestra’ @ Yonsei University 100th Anniversary Memorial Hall
Veteran K-ballad singer Yangpa stages an orchestral concert with special celebrity guests — Jeon Jin-hee on Saturday and actor Kim Nam-gil on Sunday.
Yonsei University 100th Anniversary Memorial Hall | Saturday, October 31
WE 2026 @ Rolling Hall
A Korea–Japan rock collision: Japanese three-piece SIX LOUNGE shares the stage with Korean punk acts EGGBRAIN and GUMX for a rowdy Halloween night in Hongdae.
Rolling Hall, Hongdae | Saturday, October 31 | Doors 5:30pm
Halloween Club Nights @ Itaewon & Hongdae
October 31 brings Seoul’s biggest party night of the year, with clubs, bars and live venues across Itaewon and Hongdae hosting themed nights and DJ sets. Fancy dress strongly encouraged.
Itaewon, Hongdae & citywide | Friday–Saturday, October 30–31 | From 9pm
2026 LUDA 10th Anniversary Fan Meeting ‘CAPTAIN LU: SECRET BASE’ @ Gabin Art Hall
WJSN’s LUDA marks her 10th anniversary with a solo fan meeting event at Gabin Art Hall.
Gabin Art Hall | Sunday, November 1
2026 Lee Chang-min Fan Meeting ‘PURPLE LOUNGE’ @ NOL Theater Hapjeong
2AM’s Lee Chang-min hosts an intimate fan meeting at the Hapjeong Tongyang Life Insurance Hall for a purple-themed evening with fans.
NOL Theater Hapjeong Tongyang Life Insurance Hall | Sunday, November 1
Gong Gong Gong 工工工 @ Seendosi
Hong Kong post-punk trio Gong Gong Gong make a rare Seoul appearance for one night at underground venue Seendosi.
Seendosi | Sunday, November 1
Ghost Bookstore ‘GHOBOOKJE Gothic Horror Night’ @ Strange Fruit
A Halloween-themed live show from indie act Ghost Bookstore — one of Kindie Lounge’s October picks.
Strange Fruit | Friday, October 31
Danpyunsun and the Moments ‘Yeonindeur’ Release Showcase @ Hyundai Card Understage
Indie folk act Danpyunsun and the Moments celebrate their new album 《연인들》 with a Halloween-night showcase at Hyundai Card Understage in Hannam.
Hyundai Card Understage, Hannam-dong | Friday, October 31 | 6pm
paris match ‘Live in Seoul 2026’ @ Sky Art Hall
Japanese Shibuya-kei duo paris match — celebrated for their blend of city pop and jazz pop — make a rare Seoul appearance.
Sky Art Hall, Gangseo-gu | Friday, October 31 | 6pm
Festivals & City Events
Jeongdong Night Walk ‘Jeong-dong Dons New Light’ @ Deoksugung & Jeong-dong
The historic Jeong-dong neighbourhood comes alive after dark for two nights, with 34 cultural sites open at night, guided tours, street performances, an art market and neon light installations across landmarks including Paichai Hall and Seoul Anglican Cathedral. Opening ceremony on Friday night features the Ieum Orchestra and pop-opera singer Im Hyung-joon.
Deoksugung & Jeong-dong area, Jung-gu | Friday–Saturday, October 30–31 | Fri 6–10pm, Sat 2–10pm | Free
Seoul Garden Show @ Seoul Forest
The annual horticultural showcase at Seoul Forest closes out its run this weekend, with themed garden installations and outdoor exhibitions.
Seoul Forest, Seongdong-gu | Through Tuesday, October 27
Namsangol Hanok Village Night Programme ‘Gabaeok’ @ Namsangol
The historic Namsangol Hanok Village hosts an evening cultural programme through late November, blending traditional music and performance in the lantern-lit courtyards.
Namsangol Hanok Village, Jung-gu | Thursdays through November 26 | 7–8:30pm | ₩25,000
Musicals & Theater
The Phantom of the Opera @ Blue Square Interpark Hall
The iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical continues its extended Korean run, presented in full-scale production at Blue Square.
Blue Square Interpark Hall, Hannam-dong | Ongoing through late November
Chicago @ Chungmu Art Center
The classic Bob Fosse musical set in 1920s Jazz-Age Chicago continues its Seoul run with the full ensemble cast.
Chungmu Art Center Grand Theater, Jung-gu | Ongoing
Exhibitions
Oh Yun Collection Exhibition @ Seoul Museum of Art
The Seoul Museum of Art presents a major retrospective of the late Korean artist Oh Yun (1946–1986), drawing on its permanent collection to survey his woodblock prints, paintings and writings.
Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA), Jung-gu | August 27, 2026–February 14, 2027 | Free
Equinox: Autumnal and Vernal @ Seoul Craft Museum
A special donation exhibition at the Seoul Craft Museum exploring craft across the seasonal turn, featuring ceramics, textiles and mixed-media works.
Seoul Craft Museum, Jongno-gu | September 22, 2026–March 7, 2027 | Free | Tue–Sun 10am–6pm
Regular Shows
Nanta @ Myeongdong Nanta Theater
The long-running Korean non-verbal percussive cooking show remains one of Seoul’s most popular performances for visitors.
Myeongdong Nanta Theater | Daily shows | See website for times
Jump @ Chungmu Art Center
The martial arts comedy show combines taekwondo, hapkido and kung fu with slapstick humor in a crowd-pleasing non-verbal format.
Chungmu Art Center, Jung-gu | Daily shows | See website for times
Drawing Show @ Insadong
Korea’s popular speed-painting performance show, where artists create large-scale works to a live soundtrack.
Insadong area | Regular performances | See website for times
KBO Postseason — Semi-Final @ Jamsil Baseball Stadium & Daegu
The KBO semi-final (playoff round) runs October 25–31, featuring the Samsung Lions against the winner of the LG vs. Kia quarterfinal. If LG wins, Games 3–4 come to Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul (Oct 28–29); check the KBO schedule for confirmed home games.
Jamsil Baseball Stadium, Songpa-gu (if LG hosts) | Through October 31 | Check KBO schedule for dates
Please note that event schedules may change or be postponed without notice, particularly due to weather. We strive to keep this information accurate, but recommend confirming details with the event organizer before visiting