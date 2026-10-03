What’s On in Seoul: September 28 – October 4

Here is what’s going on around the city of Seoul this week.

Please consider subscribing to our YouTube channel so you can keep up-to-date on what’s happening around the city.

You can check out an expanded look at October events in Seoul on our YouTube video.

2026 POW Concert: Color On in Seoul @ YES24 Wanderloch Hall

Korean group POW perform two nights at YES24 Wanderloch Hall.

YES24 Wanderloch Hall | Monday and Tuesday, October 5–6

Hyundai Card Super Concert 28: The Weeknd @ Goyang Stadium

One of the world’s biggest music stars performs two nights at Goyang Stadium — the headline concert of the week.

Goyang Stadium | Wednesday and Thursday, October 7–8

Ezra Collective Live in Seoul @ YES24 Live Hall

Award-winning British jazz collective Ezra Collective perform one night in Seoul — one of the most exciting live jazz acts in the world right now.

YES24 Live Hall | Thursday October 8

2026 10CM Fan Concert ‘THE MISSING TRACKS’ CASE No.1009 @ Olympic Hall

Korean indie duo 10CM perform the first night of their three-part fan concert series at Olympic Hall.

Olympic Hall, Olympic Park | Friday October 9

2026 AKMU Concert ‘Paradise of Rumors’ @ KSPO Dome

Beloved Korean sibling duo AKMU perform three nights at KSPO Dome in one of the most warmly anticipated K-pop shows of the autumn.

KSPO Dome, Olympic Park | Friday through Sunday, October 9–11

PENTAGON 10th Anniversary Tour ‘101010’ in Seoul @ Blue Square Woori Won Banking Hall

K-pop group PENTAGON celebrate their 10th anniversary with two nights at Blue Square.

Blue Square Woori Won Banking Hall, Yongsan-gu | Friday and Saturday, October 9–10

2026 KIM JIN HO Concert @ Seoul Arts Center Doam Hall

Korean vocalist Kim Jin Ho performs two nights at Seoul Arts Center.

Seoul Arts Center Doam Hall | Friday and Saturday, October 9–10

JX 2026 Tour Concert ‘CORE’ in Incheon @ Inspire Arena

K-pop group JX perform three nights at Inspire Arena in Incheon.

Inspire Arena, Incheon | Friday through Sunday, October 9–11

Yo-Sea Asia Tour 2026 – Minimum Band Set @ KT&G Sangsangmadang Hongdae Live Hall

Thai R&B artist Yo-Sea performs one night in Seoul on their Asia tour.

KT&G Sangsangmadang Hongdae Live Hall | Friday October 9

BANG YONGGUK World Tour ‘HAEBANG’ in Seoul @ Hyundai Card Understage

Former B.A.P member Bang Yongguk performs one night at Hyundai Card Understage on his world tour.

Hyundai Card Understage | Saturday October 10

2026 10CM Fan Concert ‘THE MISSING TRACKS’ CASE No.1010 @ Olympic Hall

10CM continue their three-part fan concert series at Olympic Hall.

Olympic Hall, Olympic Park | Saturday October 10

DJMAX MIRACLE 2026 @ YES24 Live Hall

A special concert event celebrating the DJMAX rhythm game franchise with live performances of iconic in-game music. Ages 15 and over.

YES24 Live Hall | Saturday October 10 | Ages 15+

2026 LEE JI MIN Fan Concert ‘Our First Page’ @ Onmam Theater

Korean artist Lee Ji Min holds a fan concert at Onmam Theater.

Onmam Theater | Saturday October 10

2026 JIN YOUNG Fan Meeting ‘SWEET GARDEN’ @ Sky Art Hall

GOT7 member Jin Young holds a fan meeting at Sky Art Hall.

Sky Art Hall | Saturday October 10

2026 MODYSSEY Fan Concert Tour in Seoul @ Myunghwa Live Hall

Korean duo MODYSSEY perform a fan concert at Myunghwa Live Hall.

Myunghwa Live Hall | Saturday October 10

cero ‘Contemporary Seoul Cruise’ 2026 @ KT&G Sangsangmadang

Japanese indie band cero perform one night in Seoul.

KT&G Sangsangmadang, Mapo-gu | Saturday October 10

ALL(H)OURS 1st World Tour ‘RISE UP’ in Seoul @ Sungshin Women’s University

K-pop group ALL(H)OURS perform one night at Sungshin Women’s University on their first world tour.

Sungshin Women’s University Woonjung Green Campus Auditorium | Saturday October 10

Charlie Puth – Whatever’s Clever! World Tour in Seoul @ Goyang Stadium

American pop star Charlie Puth performs one night at Goyang Stadium on his world tour.

Goyang Stadium | Sunday October 11

T-Square Live in Seoul 2026 @ Yonsei University Auditorium

Legendary Japanese jazz fusion band T-Square perform one night at Yonsei University Auditorium.

Yonsei University Auditorium | Sunday October 11

2026 10CM Fan Concert ‘THE MISSING TRACKS’ CASE No.1011 @ Olympic Hall

10CM close out their three-part fan concert series at Olympic Hall.

Olympic Hall, Olympic Park | Sunday October 11

Shi Shi ‘The Taste Of…’ World Tour in Seoul @ YES24 Wanderloch Hall

Thai artist Shi Shi performs one night in Seoul on their world tour.

YES24 Wanderloch Hall | Sunday October 11

OurR Concert ‘Utopia’ @ KT&G Sangsangmadang Hongdae Live Hall

Korean artist OurR performs one night at KT&G Sangsangmadang Hongdae Live Hall.

KT&G Sangsangmadang Hongdae Live Hall | Sunday October 11

2026 DONGHAE B-Day Party ‘Happy Happy Happy Birthday’ @ Sejong University Daeyang Hall

Super Junior member Donghae celebrates his birthday with a fan party at Sejong University Daeyang Hall.

Sejong University Daeyang Hall | Sunday October 11

Seoul Light Hangang Bitseom Festival @ Yeodeokdo Island, Han River

A light and media art festival on Yeodeokdo Island in the Han River — transforming the small island into an illuminated outdoor exhibition. Final days — closes Sunday October 11.

Yeodeokdo Island, Han River | Through Sunday October 11

Royal Culture Festival @ Seoul Royal Palaces

One of Seoul’s most spectacular autumn events — the Royal Culture Festival brings five days of performances, re-enactments, traditional experiences, and cultural programmes across Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung, and Jongmyo Shrine. Many events are free.

Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung & Jongmyo Shrine | Wednesday–Sunday, October 7–11 | Free and ticketed

Han River Autumn Drone Light Show @ Ttukseom Hangang Park

The second of three autumn Han River drone light shows takes place this Friday night at Ttukseom Hangang Park. Weather-dependent — check the Seoul city website before heading out.

Ttukseom Hangang Park | Friday October 9, approx. 8:30 p.m. | Free (weather-dependent)

Han-Il Matsuri 2026 (Korea-Japan Friendship Festival) @ COEX

The annual Korea-Japan Friendship Festival returns to COEX, celebrating the two countries’ cultural ties with performances, food, exhibitions, and interactive events.

COEX, Gangnam | Saturday October 10

Baengnyeon Market Night Market Festival @ Baengnyeon Market, Gangbuk-gu

The third Baegya Night Market Festival transforms Baengnyeon Market into an evening food market with seasonal dishes, regional specialties, and tastings. Entertainment includes local musicians and a singing competition, with dalgona making, fan decorating, and other family activities. Customers spending at least ₩10,000 can receive prizes and beer coupons.

Baengnyeon Market, Gangbuk-gu | Friday October 9, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Seoul Welcome Week 2026 @ Citywide

Seoul’s welcome programme for foreign visitors continues through October 11, with free cultural experiences at the Seoul Culture Lounge and the multilingual Seoul Welcome Center at Myeongdong Exit 6.

Various venues | Through Sunday October 11

Seoul Hanok Week @ Citywide

Seoul Hanok Week continues with a record 82 programmes across the city’s traditional hanok spaces — cultural experiences, craft workshops, architecture tours, and performances. Check hapskorea.com/seoul-hanok-week-returns-in-october-with-record-82-programs/ for the full schedule.

Various hanok venues across Seoul | October 2026

Seoul Outdoor Library @ Hangang Park & Citywide

Seoul’s popular outdoor library spaces continue at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Plaza, Cheonggyecheon, and Hangang Park every Friday through Sunday through November 1.

Gwanghwamun Square, Cheonggyecheon & Hangang Park | Fridays–Sundays | Free

Car-Free Jamsu Bridge Festival @ Jamsu Bridge & Banpo Hangang Park

Every Sunday the lower deck of Banpo Bridge closes to traffic for a riverside day of markets, performances, and picnic culture. Running through October 25.

Jamsu Bridge & Banpo Hangang Park | Every Sunday | Free

Gyeongbokgung Palace Night Viewing @ Gyeongbokgung Palace

Gyeongbokgung Palace continues its atmospheric autumn night viewings every Wednesday through Sunday. Lottery entry required for the guided Starlight Tour. Running through October 24.

Gyeongbokgung Palace, Jongno-gu | Wednesday–Sunday | Through October 24 | Lottery entry

Changdeokgung Palace Moonlight Tour @ Changdeokgung Palace

One of Seoul’s most atmospheric autumn experiences — special night tours of Changdeokgung Palace and its Secret Garden run through approximately October 17. Foreigner-only sessions available in English, Chinese, and Japanese. Book well in advance.

Changdeokgung Palace, Jongno-gu | Through approx. October 17 | ₩30,000 | Advance booking required

Deoksugung Palace Night — Seokjojeon Hall @ Deoksugung Palace

Deoksugung’s Western-style Seokjojeon Hall continues its atmospheric evening programme. Final week — closes October 18.

Seokjojeon Hall, Deoksugung Palace, Jung-gu | Through October 18 | Ticket required

Taekwondo Performances @ Namsangol Hanok Village

Seoul’s popular taekwondo performance series continues every weekend. Final two weeks — closes October 18.

Namsangol Hanok Village, Jung-gu | Saturday and Sunday, 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. | Free

Musical ‘The Choir of Man’ @ NOL Theater Daehakro

The award-winning British pub musical continues its Seoul run through January 3, 2027.

NOL Theater Daehakro | Through January 3, 2027

‘The Nature of Forgetting’ @ Sejong Center S Theater

The remarkable wordless British theatre piece about memory from Theatre Re continues through November 29.

Sejong Center S Theater | Through November 29

Lynn Hershman Leeson Solo Exhibition @ Seoul Museum of Art

A major solo exhibition by pioneering American media artist Lynn Hershman Leeson continues at SeMA. Running through February 7, 2027.

Seoul Museum of Art, Seosomun | Through February 7, 2027

Koo Jeong-a Exhibition @ Leeum Museum of Art

A major solo exhibition by Korean conceptual artist Koo Jeong-a continues at Leeum. Running through December 27.

Leeum Museum of Art, Yongsan-gu | Through December 27

Jonas Wood Exhibition @ Amorepacific Museum of Art

A major solo exhibition by American painter Jonas Wood continues. Running through February 2027.

Amorepacific Museum of Art | Through February 28, 2027

Do Ho Suh Exhibition @ MMCA Seoul

The internationally acclaimed Korean artist’s major retrospective continues at MMCA Seoul. Free admission.

MMCA Seoul, Samcheong-dong | Through February 2027 | Free

Banksy: BANKSY STILL HERE @ The Hyundai Seoul

A major exhibition of Banksy works continues at The Hyundai Seoul. Running through November 3.

The Hyundai Seoul, ALT.1, Yeouido | Through November 3

Musical ELISABETH @ Blue Square Woori Bank Hall

The acclaimed Austrian musical continues its Seoul run. Running through November 15.

Blue Square Woori Bank Hall, Yongsan-gu | Through November 15

Musical Hell’s Kitchen @ GS Arts Center

The Broadway musical featuring the music of Alicia Keys continues. Running through November 8.

GS Arts Center | Through November 8

Seoul International Garden Show @ Seoul Forest

The large-scale garden exhibition continues through October 27.

Seoul Forest, Seongdong-gu | Daily, noon – 7:00 p.m.

Centre Pompidou Hanwha @ Yeouido

Seoul’s newest cultural landmark continues with the inaugural exhibition The Cubists: Inventing Modern Vision.

Yeouido, Seoul | Check website for opening hours

Yoo Youngkuk: A Mountain Within Me @ Seoul Museum of Art

The major retrospective of Korean abstract pioneer Yoo Youngkuk continues at SeMA. Final weeks — closes October 25.

Seoul Museum of Art, Seosomun | Through October 25

Seoul Fortress Topography Exhibition @ Seoul Museum of History

An exhibition exploring how Seoul’s natural landscape shaped the capital’s 18th-century fortress defence system. Final weeks — closes October 25.

Seoul Museum of History, Jongno-gu | Through October 25

Kwon Byungjun: You Are In My Heart @ Buk-Seoul Museum of Art

A major exhibition at Buk-Seoul Museum of Art running through May 2027.

Buk-Seoul Museum of Art, Dobong-gu | Tuesday – Sunday

Dialogue in the Dark @ Bukchon Hanok Village

An immersive experience conducted in complete darkness, guided by visually impaired hosts. Running through December 31.

Jongno-gu | Check schedule for times

<

KBL Season — Seoul Samsung Thunders vs Anyang Jung Kwan Jang @ Jamsil Arena

The 2026–27 KBL season gets underway for the Samsung Thunders as they host Anyang Jung Kwan Jang at Jamsil Arena for their first home game of the season.

Jamsil Arena, Songpa-gu | Thursday October 9, 7:00 p.m.

Seoul E-Land FC @ Mokdong Stadium

K League 2 action in western Seoul.

Yangcheon-gu | Check kleague.com for fixture and kick-off time

LG Twins, Doosan Bears & Kiwoom Heroes @ Seoul Stadiums

KBO postseason action continues across Jamsil Baseball Stadium and Gocheok Sky Dome — check the KBO website for the playoff schedule.

Jamsil & Gocheok | Check schedule for postseason fixtures and times

Please note that event schedules may change or be postponed without notice, particularly due to weather. We strive to keep this information accurate, but recommend confirming details with the event organizer before visiting