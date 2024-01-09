What’s On Offer At Gimhae International Airport Before You Depart

For those departing the country through Gimhae International Airport this winter, if you are looking to catch a quick bite before you depart, there are a few options of restaurants to choose from.
Here is what is available currently:
First-floor arrival hall outdoors — Adela Seven Bakery Dessert
First-floor arrival hall — Yogerpresso Coffee
Second-floor departure hall — Tous Les Jours (Bakery)
Third-floor departure hall — Byeolmiga (Korean)
Third-floor departure hall — Tianru (Korean-Chinese)
Third-floor departure hall — Mukyoku (Japanese)
Third-floor departure hall — Hyoja Gomtang (Korean)
Third-floor departure hall — Korean Bone Beef Soup (Korean)
Third-floor departure hall — Lotteria (Korean-Western Fast Food)
Third-floor departure hall — Hanshikdang (Korean)
Third-floor departure hall — Ediya Coffee
After Immigration:
Coffee Bay
CU Mart
Angel In Us Coffee
Heineken Lounge Bar
Deli Cafe
Sky Hub Lounge