What’s On Offer At Gimhae International Airport Before You Depart

For those departing the country through Gimhae International Airport this winter, if you are looking to catch a quick bite before you depart, there are a few options of restaurants to choose from.

Here is what is available currently:

First-floor arrival hall outdoors — Adela Seven Bakery Dessert

First-floor arrival hall — Yogerpresso Coffee

Second-floor departure hall — Tous Les Jours (Bakery)

Third-floor departure hall — Byeolmiga (Korean)

Third-floor departure hall — Tianru (Korean-Chinese)

Third-floor departure hall — Mukyoku (Japanese)

Third-floor departure hall — Hyoja Gomtang (Korean)

Third-floor departure hall — Korean Bone Beef Soup (Korean)

Third-floor departure hall — Lotteria (Korean-Western Fast Food)

Third-floor departure hall — Hanshikdang (Korean)

Third-floor departure hall — Ediya Coffee

After Immigration:

Coffee Bay

CU Mart

Angel In Us Coffee

Heineken Lounge Bar

Deli Cafe

Sky Hub Lounge

