Travel

When and Where Do Korean Tourists Plan to Travel This Summer Vacation?

By Haps Staff

This summer, the most popular vacation dates are from July 27 to August 2, accounting for 19.2% of trips.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has designated a special transportation measure period from July 25 to August 11, predicting that 107.34 million people will travel nationwide during this time, a 4.4% increase from last year.

Most travelers (81.7%) will use passenger cars, with highway usage expected to rise by 5.1% to an average of 5.37 million vehicles per day.

A survey revealed that 48.9% of respondents plan to take a vacation, with 76.6% opting for domestic travel and 23.4% going overseas.

The average vacation cost is estimated at 975,000 won. The top domestic destinations include the East Coast (25.1%), South Coast (17.9%), West Coast (11.3%), and Jeju Island (10.0%).

The majority of vacation plans are for ‘2 nights and 3 days’ (25.5%), with ‘3 nights and 4 days’ and ‘6 days or more’ both at 21.6%.

Most people plan their vacations before June (59.1%). The preferred vacation types are seaside or valley trips (30.9%) and quiet, nature-inspired locations (26.0%).

Key reasons for choosing specific dates include coordinating schedules with companions and matching children’s after-school programs.

