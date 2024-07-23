When and Where Do Korean Tourists Plan to Travel This Summer Vacation?

This summer, the most popular vacation dates are from July 27 to August 2, accounting for 19.2% of trips.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has designated a special transportation measure period from July 25 to August 11, predicting that 107.34 million people will travel nationwide during this time, a 4.4% increase from last year.

Most travelers (81.7%) will use passenger cars, with highway usage expected to rise by 5.1% to an average of 5.37 million vehicles per day.

A survey revealed that 48.9% of respondents plan to take a vacation, with 76.6% opting for domestic travel and 23.4% going overseas.

The average vacation cost is estimated at 975,000 won. The top domestic destinations include the East Coast (25.1%), South Coast (17.9%), West Coast (11.3%), and Jeju Island (10.0%).

The majority of vacation plans are for ‘2 nights and 3 days’ (25.5%), with ‘3 nights and 4 days’ and ‘6 days or more’ both at 21.6%.

Most people plan their vacations before June (59.1%). The preferred vacation types are seaside or valley trips (30.9%) and quiet, nature-inspired locations (26.0%).

Key reasons for choosing specific dates include coordinating schedules with companions and matching children’s after-school programs.