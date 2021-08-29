Travel

When to Buy Train Tickets for This Year’s Chuseok Holidays in Korea

Haps Staff

Train tickets for the Chuseok holidays will go on sale from August 31.

This year will be the same as last year as sales will be conducted 100% online in order to prevent customers from lining up at station counters due to coronavirus concerns.

KORAIL ticket reservations will open for three days from August 31 and those for SR will run for three days from September 7.

Window seats will be sold first for the days of September 17-22 and after that, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters will decide whether to sell the remaining seats depending on the COVID-19 numbers.

blank
