With many mountain roads, winding roads, and confusing access roads, Busan is often viewed by other cities and provinces as a difficult place to drive.

However, a recent report from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and the Korea Transportation Safety Authority showed that the driving culture index actually came out relatively high.

As a result of the ‘2022 Traffic Culture Index Survey’, the national average score was 81.18 points, up 0.31 points from last year (80.87 points), and the level of people’s traffic culture is steadily improving.

Busan scored 83.4 points, higher than the national average.

This survey evaluated indicators for driving including walking behavior and traffic safety items.

Specifically, for drivers, crosswalk stop line compliance rate, seat belt wearing rate, signal compliance rate, turn signal lighting rate, whether smart devices are used while driving, drunk driving, speed violations, crossing frequency, and measuring the rate of use of smart devices while crossing the crosswalk.

In addition, scores in safety areas such as the degree of implementation of local traffic safety policies and the number of automobile fatalities are added.

Where are the best and worst places to drive in Busan?

In Busan, three of the seven districts that received an A grade in the results of 69 districts across the country were included.

A grades included Haeundae-gu, Jung-gu, and Suyeong-gu.

Haeundae-gu ranked second among 69 districts nationwide, and Jung-gu ranked third. Even in evaluating all 229 cities, counties, and districts, Haeundae-gu was ranked 4th.

Among the 17 districts that received grade B nationally, four were included: Yeongdo-gu, Buk-gu, Dongrae-gu, and Busanjin-gu.

The worst places to drive in the city were given D grades, which included Nam-gu, Seo-gu, Gangseo-gu, and Dong-gu

In the worst E grade, Seoul’s Jung-gu, Geumcheon-gu, Mapo-gu, Dongjak-gu, and Dongdaemun-gu were included, but there was no place in Busan.

Among the 16 metropolitan cities, Busan ranks fourth, following Jeju, Gyeongnam, and Incheon.