Image: Busanjin-gu Office
Where Are The Four Most Popular Cafe Streets in Busan?

As the summer heat continues to intensify, more and more people are seeking refuge at local cafes.

In accordance, Big Data specialist TDI used its analysis tool “Data Dragon” to find which cafe streets in Busan have been the busiest in July.

Its results showed that Jeonpo Cafe Street was by far the most popular, gaining a resurgence after a slowdown in recent years.

Tied for second and third were Cheongsapo Cafe Street and Gwangalli Cafe Street which had an equal amount of visitors.

Oncheoncheon Cafe Street, known to be the origin of cafe streets in the city, came in fourth.

