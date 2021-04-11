Where are the Highest and Lowest Gasoline Prices in Korea?

The price of gasoline at stations nationwide finally took a dip this week after rising for the past 20 weeks.
According to the Korea National Oil Corporations Oil Price Information Service’s Opinet, the average price of gasoline around the country was 1534.93 won per liter.
Daegu currently has the lowest price of gasoline in the country with the highest prices located on Jeju Island.
Here are the current average prices of gasoline around the country.
Daegu — 1,512 won/liter
Gwangju — 1,518 won/liter
Gyeongbok — 1,519 won/liter
Ulsan — 1,521 won/liter
Gyeongnam — 1,521 won/liter
Busan — 1,526 won/liter
Jeonbuk – 1,528 won/liter
Incheon — 1,531 won/liter
National Average — 1534.93 won/liter
Choongnam — 1,535 won/liter
Sejong — 1,535 won/liter
Gangwon — 1,537 won/liter
Choongbok — 1,538 won/liter
Gyeonggi — 1,540 won/liter
Seoul — 1,614 won/liter
Jeju Island — 1,633 won/liter