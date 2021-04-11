Where are the Highest and Lowest Gasoline Prices in Korea?

The price of gasoline at stations nationwide finally took a dip this week after rising for the past 20 weeks.

According to the Korea National Oil Corporations Oil Price Information Service’s Opinet, the average price of gasoline around the country was 1534.93 won per liter.

Daegu currently has the lowest price of gasoline in the country with the highest prices located on Jeju Island.

Here are the current average prices of gasoline around the country.

Daegu — 1,512 won/liter

Gwangju — 1,518 won/liter

Gyeongbok — 1,519 won/liter

Ulsan — 1,521 won/liter

Gyeongnam — 1,521 won/liter

Busan — 1,526 won/liter

Jeonbuk – 1,528 won/liter

Incheon — 1,531 won/liter

National Average — 1534.93 won/liter

Choongnam — 1,535 won/liter

Sejong — 1,535 won/liter

Gangwon — 1,537 won/liter

Choongbok — 1,538 won/liter

Gyeonggi — 1,540 won/liter

Seoul — 1,614 won/liter

Jeju Island — 1,633 won/liter