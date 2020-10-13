Where Are The Most Dangerous Intersections in Busan?

Yeonsan Rotary has been evaluated to pose the highest risk for traffic accidents.

According to the data of the Busan city’s national supervision submitted by Moon Jeong-bok, a member of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, the risk of traffic accidents by the Yeonsan Intersection scored the highest at 633 points over the past five years.

The points system was calculated using the Equivalent Property Damage Only (EPDO) index: a method of weighting crashes by severity.

Dongnae-gu Naeseong Intersection followed at 516 points, and Busanjin-gu Seomyeon Intersection at 417 points.

Gwangmugyo Intersection and Jinyang Intersection in Busanjin followed at 402 points for areas prone for traffic accidents, and 366 points for the Hadan-intersection in Saha-gu.

Yeonsan Rotary is a complex road which is six lanes and combines six roads and has also been ranked in the top 10 most dangerous intersection in the country.