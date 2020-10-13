NewsBusan News

Where Are The Most Dangerous Intersections in Busan?

BeFM News

Yeonsan Rotary has been evaluated to pose the highest risk for traffic accidents.

According to the data of the Busan city’s national supervision submitted by Moon Jeong-bok, a member of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, the risk of traffic accidents by the Yeonsan Intersection scored the highest at 633 points over the past five years.

The points system was calculated using the Equivalent Property Damage Only (EPDO) index: a method of weighting crashes by severity.

Image: Yeonsan Rotary/Busan Ilbo

Dongnae-gu Naeseong Intersection followed at 516 points, and Busanjin-gu Seomyeon Intersection at 417 points.

Gwangmugyo Intersection and Jinyang Intersection in Busanjin followed at 402 points for areas prone for traffic accidents, and 366 points for the Hadan-intersection in Saha-gu.

Yeonsan Rotary is a complex road which is six lanes and combines six roads and has also been ranked in the top 10 most dangerous intersection in the country.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Starts Early Harvest of Gingko Trees to Eradicate Bad Smells On City Streets

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that every fall, it will start early harvesting of ginkgo fruits that cause bad smells on city streets.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Ease Social Distancing Measures Back to Level 1 From Midnight

Haps Staff -
Starting at midnight tonight, the City of Busan will ease the Level 2 social distancing measures back to Level 1.
Read more
Busan News

Employee Arrested For Suspected Bribery at Vietnam Consulate

BeFM News -
An employee at the Vietnamese consulate has been arrested by the police suspected of bribery by illegally issuing visas to a local.
Read more
Busan News

Dadaepo Beach Steps Up Safety Measures After Two Middle Schoolers Drowned This Week

BeFM News -
The safety management of Dadaepo Beach in Busan will be enforced at all times following an incident that drowned two middle school students.
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae Beach Train Suspended as Train Derails On Its Second Day of Operations

Haps Staff -
Operations of the new Haeundae Beach Train were suspended yesterday when the wheel of the Blue Line Train deviated from the track yesterday morning in Songjeong.
Read more
Busan News

Two Arrested On Suspicion Of Using Drones to Film Inside High-Rise Apartments in Suyeong-gu

Haps Staff -
Two people have been arrested in Suyeong-gu for using their drone to take videos of people's private lives inside of high-rise apartments.
Read more

The Latest

Six Open Cinema Selections to Watch at BIFF

BIFF Haps Staff -
The 25th Busan International Film Festival introduced 6 Open Cinema selections, which to be screened at the BIFF Theater located in Busan Cinema Center from October 21st to 30th.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Geoje’s Jungle Dome to Reopen October 15th

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Closed since February 21, Geoje's Jungle Dome will reopen to the public on Thursday.
Read more

Where Are The Most Dangerous Intersections in Busan?

Busan News BeFM News -
Yeonsan Rotary has been evaluated to pose the highest risk for traffic accidents.
Read more

Taste Nine Kinds of Stone Pot Rice Dishes For Lunch at Park Hyatt’s Dining Room

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant Dining Room at the Park Hyatt Busan presents nine kinds of stone pot rice for the weekday lunch.
Read more

부산시, 2020 온택트 부산정신건강축제 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시가 ‘세계 정신건강의 날’을 기념하여 ‘2020 온택트 부산정신건강축제’를 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Two Performances of “Carmen” Taking Place This Weekend as Part of Busan Opera Week

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Two performances of the popular opera "Carmen" by Georges Bizet will take place this weekend at the Busan Cultural Center as part of Busan Opera Week.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
50 %
2.6kmh
38 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °

Dine & Drink

Taste Nine Kinds of Stone Pot Rice Dishes For Lunch at Park Hyatt’s Dining Room

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant Dining Room at the Park Hyatt Busan presents nine kinds of stone pot rice for the weekday lunch.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.
Read more

Beer Shop Closing its Doors This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
closing it's doors on Saturday 10/17, making way for a new venture coming soon to Gorilla. Take advantage of some great burgers, and discounted craft beers before then! All stock must go.
Read more

Street Food and Drink Stalls Banned Near KEPCO Building in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busanjin-gu Office announced yesterday a business ban against street stalls in front of the KEPCO building in Seomyeon where 12 people were injured by a drunk driver last month.
Read more

Travel