Where Can You Buy the Cheapest Gas in Busan?

Haps Staff

As oil prices around the world continue to affect gas prices in Korea and abroad, gas prices around the country have come to an average of 1,751 won per liter.

In Busan, the average price for gasoline is 1,729 won, with diesel averaging 1,526 won and LPG averaging 975 won per liter.

If you are looking for the cheapest place to fill up, a gas station on Eulsukdae-ro in Saha-gu is currently selling gas for 1,609 per liter.

The cheapest in the nation is currently at the Napkyeong gas station in Yeongduk-gujn in Gyeongbuk at 1,589 won per liter.

The government is currently looking to review lowering the fuel tax ahead of the winter season.

