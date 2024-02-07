Where to Enjoy Folk Games and Traditional Performances This Seollal

From February 9th to 12th, a series of events will occur across Busan, allowing family members, friends, and loved ones to experience traditional Seollal activities firsthand.

Event Information

Cultural Experience Events

Busan Museum — Operation of hands-on activities and an outdoor folk game during the Lunar New Year holiday

The Blue Dragon Experience Zone: capture memories wearing a blue dragon air suit and play the outdoor folk game

Time: 10:00-17:00, Feb. 9-Feb. 12, 2024 – open to all residents

Jeonggwan Museum — Operation of dragon-related experience programs and folk games

Educational program (Dragon’s Eggs): problem-solving activities in the exhibition halls, making a dragon egg mood light

Time: 14:00-15:00, Feb. 9, 2024 – 12 family teams that include elementary school students

Performance mission: find the dragons (dragon-related problem solving, making magic pearl cellphone straps)

Time: 10:00-17:00, Feb. 9-Feb. 12, 2024 – 100 people admitted daily on a first-come, first-serve basis

Folk games: 10:00-17:00, Feb. 9-Feb. 12, 2024

Exhibitions

Busan Museum of Art — Space Lee Ufan

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This is not Busan: Tactical Practice, Singing Mother Earth, Busan MoCA Collection

Taejongdae Resort Park Lunar New Year’s Surprise (Feb. 11-Feb. 12)

Open during the Lunar New Year holiday; 1,000 KRW off for those wearing a Hanbok

CGV Drive-in Yeongdo (Feb. 9-Feb. 12)

Presenting good-luck gifts and fortune cookies to drive-in theater audience members

Good-luck gifts: drive-in theater tickets, vehicle trays, coupon books for Taejongdae Park, Yeongdo Drive-in car air fresheners, and Starbucks gift cards

Busan City Tour — Blue Dragon’s Gift Commemorating the Year of the Blue Dragon (Feb. 11-Feb. 12)

Open run event – free rides for the first visitors per route, namely each team, on a first-come, first-served basis (up to four people)

Gather round all those who were born in the Year of the Dragon – Discounts for those born in the Year of the Dragon (Adult: 15,000 KRW -> 10,000 KRW, children: 8000 KRW -> 5000 KRW)

Welcome 2024 –free hot packs for city tour bus participants

Starry Night in Busan x Nikon SNS Event (Jan. 5-Feb. 25)

Starry Night in Busan: Those who participate in the event, including Instagram account followers and those who post comments, can win a gift by drawing lots.

Gifts: Nikon camera, hotel coupons, Starbucks gift coupons

Upload content recommending tourist attractions in Busan during the Lunar New Year holiday

Operation of Arboretums

Haeundae Arboretum — Closed on Lunar New Year’s Day (Feb. 10)

Hwamyeong Arboretum — Closed on Lunar New Year’s Day (Feb. 10), but operating the hands-on folk game event (Feb. 9, 11, 12)