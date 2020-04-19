Dine & Drink

Where to Enjoy Taco Tuesday in Busan

Haps Staff

There’s no better day each week for fans of Mexican food around the world than Taco Tuesday, a custom in many cities worldwide where tacos are sold cheaper than other days.

Busan also has a couple of options for those looking to get their Taco Tuesday fix.

Abnormal Taphouse and Cantina — Pale de CZ, Haeundae

Hard and soft shell tacos are available just a stones throw away from Haeundae Beach. Hard shell tacos cost 2,000 won and soft shell for 3,000 won with the purchase of a beer.

Beef, chicken, and veggie tacos are available.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dine-in and take-out are available.

Los Amigos – Jung-dong, Haeundae

The new kid on the block, Los Amigos recent opening in Jangsan brought back local favorite chef Oscar’s tasty Mexican dishes.

Hard and soft shells are both 2,000 won each with purchase of a beer, and chicken and beef are available.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and dine-in, take-out and delivery in Haeundae, Marine City, Songjeong, Jangsan, Centum City, Jung-dong and Dalmaji is available.

LA Bar & Grill – Gwangalli

Tacos and the beach go hand-in-hand, and LA Bar & Grill serves up some delicious tacos with a great view of Gwangan Bridge.

Hard and soft shells are available, and they have a “buy two tacos get one free”, “buy three tacos or a fajita plate and get a margarita free” special.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Haps Staff
Travel

