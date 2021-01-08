Lifestyle

Where to Get a Free COVID-19 Test in Busan

Haps Staff

For those looking to get tested for coronavirus, free anonymous COVID-19 testing is available to all citizens regardless of epidemiological connection or symptoms at temporary COVID-19 screening stations around the city.

Test results can take up to 48 hours.

People who visit temporary COVID-19 screening stations are advised to return home immediately and stay home and avoid contact with family and friends until finding out their test result.

Due to the severe weather and strong waves and winds, the operating hours of the temporary screening stations have been changed to 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until January 10, 2021.

You can check out more information on the city’s COVID-19 website.

Hours of temporary screening stations (including weekends and public holidays)

Buk-gu

Location: Pedestrian square on the overpass in front of Gupo Metro Station

Address: 1697, Nakdong-daero, Buk-gu, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021,

Open: Weekdays 10:00-17:00 Weekends & Holidays 13:00-17:00, (Disinfection 13:00-14:00)

Busanjin-gu

Location: Norimaru in Jeonpo-dong

Address: 26, Jeonpo-daero 209beon-gil, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 09:00-17:00 (Disinfection 12:00-13:00)

Dong-gu

Location: Busan Eurasia Platform at Busan Station

Address: 206, Jungang-daero, Dong-gu, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 10:00-19:00 (Disinfection 12:00-13:00)

Dongnae-gu

Location: Oncheoncheon outside of Dongnae metro station

Address: 1324, Jungang-daero, Dongnae-gu, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 10:00-17:00 (Frequently)

Geumjeong-gu

Location: Oncheoncheon – Jangjeon metro station exit 1

Address: N/A

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 10:00-17:00 (Disinfection 13:30-14:00)

Gijang-gun

Location: Jeonggwan Community Health Center

Address: 11, Yongsu-ro, Jeonggwan-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 09:30-17:00 (Disinfection 13:00-14:00)

Haeundae-gu

Location: In front of the former Haeundae train station

Address: 621, Haeun-daero, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 09:30-17:00 (Disinfection 13:00-14:00)

Jung-gu

Location: Yongdusan Park Square

Address: N/A

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: Weekdays 10:00~17:00 Weekends & Holidays 10:00~15:00 (Disinfection 12:00-13:30)

Nam-gu

Location: Baegunpo Sports Park

Address: N/A

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 09:30-17:00 (Disinfection 12:00-13:00)

Saha-gu

Location: Busan Environment Corporation Dadae branch

Address: 740, Dadae-ro, Saha-gu, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 10:00-17:00 (Disinfection: Frequently)

Seo-gu

Location: Gudeok Stadium

Address: 57, Mangyang-ro, Seo-gu, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 10:00-17:00 (Disinfection 12:00-13:00)

Suyeong-gu

Location: Children’s baseball field in Millak Waterside Park

Address: 115, Millaksubyeon-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 10:00-17:00 (Disinfection 12:00-13:00)

Yeongdo-gu

Location: Waterfront under the Namhangdaegyo Bridge

Address: 2-1, Namhangseo-ro, Yeongdo-gu, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 09:30-17:00 (Disinfection 12:00-13:00)

Yeonje-gu

Location: Lighthouse Square at Busan City Hall

Address: 1001, Jungang-daero, Yeonje-gu, Busan

Duration: Until January 24, 2021

Open: 09:00-18:00 (Disinfection 12:00-13:00)

