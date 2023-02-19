Where to Get Cheap Furniture and Digital Appliances to Start Your New School Semester

With the new semester approaching in Korea, deals for those in need of school furniture and digital appliances may want to check out E-mart’s current sale.

E-mart has introduced cost-effective planning products for student households and low-end laptops as representative products for home appliances in order to lower the burden on customers caused by rising prices.

They are offering up to 40% discounts on 170 types of furniture for the new semester until March 1 and is holding events for digital appliances such as laptops.

They are offering up to 40% off student furniture from ‘Decoline’, a cost-effective furniture brand with desks priced between 200,000 and 300,000 won, and up to 20% off desk storage cabinets and office chairs.

Digital home appliances offer up to 28% benefits such as discounts and point gift certificates on popular laptops from Samsung and LG.

Up to 20% promotional benefits are applied to entry-level laptops in the early 1 million won range.

Stationery and tableware events for the new semester will also be held.

A 30% discount is given when purchasing two or more character children’s bags and indoor shoes, and a 4,000 won gift certificate is presented when purchasing 10,000 won or more on 3M stationery.

Up to 30% discount on 160 items of tableware for children of popular characters are also available.