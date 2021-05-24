Lifestyle

Where to Get Free COVID-19 Testing Available for any Busan Resident

The City of Busan has made COVID-19 testing free for any Busan resident, regardless of symptoms.

To detect COVID-19 cases in the Busan area earlier, the city has expanded the availability of free COVID-19 testing.

Presently, free COVID-19 testing is available to all citizens regardless of epidemiological connection or symptoms at all 16 community health centers, temporary COVID-19 screening stations, and 20 medical centers in Busan.

COVID-19 screening centers at 30 medical centers in Busan also provide COVID-19 testing, but they charge a medical expense. Therefore, the city of Busan has decided to support medical centers collecting specimen and related medical expenses for COVID-19 testing of its residents by providing free COVID-19 testing from April 22 to June 13, 2021.

Please call the center first before you visit for a COVID-19 test.

※To get a medical certificate, a COVID-19 test (PCR) may be charged as proof of a negative COVID-19 status.

List of medical centers offering free COVID-19 testing in Busan

Dong-a University Hospital (051-240-5085)

Kosin Medical Center (051-990-3233)

Inje University Pusan Paik Hospital (051-890-8933)

BHS Hanseo Hospital (051-756-0081)

Good Samsun Hospital (051-310-0900)

Daedong Hospital (051-554-1233)

Dong-Eui Medical Center (051-850-8865)

Busan St. Mary’s Hospital (051-933-7119)

Busan Gijang Hospital (051-723-0171)

Good Gangan Hospital (051-625-0900)

Bumin Hospital Haeundae (051-602-8000)

Good Moonhwa Hospital (051-644-2002)

Busan Veterans Hospital (051-601-6000)

Busan Adventist Hospital (051-600-7575)

Haedong Hospital (051-410-6682)

Gupo Sungshim Hospital (051-330-2001)

Kabul Noksan Hospital (051-974-8449)

Sewoong Hospital (051-500-9700)

Gwanghye General Hospital (051-503-2111)

Yeongdo Hospital (051-410-6300)

