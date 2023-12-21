Which Areas in Ulsan Experience the Highest Bicycle Traffic?

Ulsan City conducted a comprehensive survey of bicycle traffic on October 12, covering 30 paths across the city, revealing that the northern side of Samsan Hyundai Apartment in Nam-gu had the most significant bicycle traffic, with 1,821 bicycles recorded.

Throughout the survey period, a total of 17,892 bicycles were observed.

The northern side of Samsan Hyundai Apartment in Nam-gu recorded the highest traffic volume, with 1,821 vehicles passing through in the 16-hour span. The peak hour, from 3 pm to 4 pm, registered 222 vehicles per hour.

The bicycle road usage rate was generally high, especially on dedicated paths like the Taehwa Riverside, Dongcheon Riverside, Yeocheon Riverside, and Asan-ro, each witnessing over 1,000 bikes daily. However, urban areas on the city outskirts exhibited a comparatively lower utilization rate.

Morning rush hours (6 am to 8 am) and in the afternoon (1 pm to 7 pm), saw the most traffic with over 1,000 bikes per hour.

Between 3 pm and 4 pm, a significant portion of the daily traffic (12.7%) was observed, due to the shift change at Hyundai Motor Company.