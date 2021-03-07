Photo by Ahmed Aqtai from Pexels
Which Mobile Carrier in Korea Has the Fastest 5G Speeds?

Are you in the market for a new cell phone and wondering which phone carrier has the fastest 5G in Korea?

There isn’t quite an exact answer as there have been two tests that have been released, but both with differing results.

Let’s take a look at them both.

Ookla

Ookla, a US internet speed measurement site recently analyzed the results using its “Speed Test Intelligence” and noted that LG U+ has the fastest 5G speed for the iPhone 12 in Seoul.

The average download speed of the iPhone 12 in Seoul revealed that LG U+ ranked first with 625.03Mbps, followed by SK Telecom with 500.31Mbps and KT with 393.95Mbps. The upload speed was also LG U+ (57.78Mbps), SK Telecom (52.54Mbps), and KT (43.55Mbps) both of which ranked tops in the world.

Seoul also ranked top with a 49.09Mbps upload speed.

Korean Government Results

The numbers show a big difference from the results of the ‘2020 Telecom Service Quality Evaluation’ announced by the government on December 30 last year.

According to the government evaluation, SK Telecom’s 5G download speed was 816.4 Mbps, KT 749.69 Mbps, and LG U+ 676.22 Mbps.

Compared to the government’s evaluation, the overall rate of Ookla’s measurement results was lower. In particular, SK Telecom and KT were measured at a significantly lower speed than the government measures.

The government’s measurements were made with two models — the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the LG V50S. The iPhone 12, used in Ookla’s measurements, was not used in the government’s 5G speed measurements.

So, which is best?

It’s hard to say looking from the numbers which vary quite differently. Numbers can vary by phone make and model, and where you’re living in the city or country.

There are estimates of about 100,000 5G stations or more in the country, so you’re almost always around a good signal wherever you are.

And the good news is that pretty much with any choice you make, you’re still getting the fastest 5G in the world.

