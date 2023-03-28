Which Places Accept Apple Pay in Korea?

With the recent introduction of Apple Pay in Korea, many people are still confused as to which stores where it can be used in.

And even though the NFC payment system is still not available in many places in Korea, a lot more are starting to initiate payment services.

Apple Pay can be used at about 1,800 direct and franchise stores nationwide, including Lotteria, Angel-in-us, and Krispy Kreme Donuts operated by Lotte GRS.

Burger King made it possible to use Apple Pay on its website and mobile app first. It is a policy to apply it sequentially to offline stores.

McDonald’s also plans to introduce Apple Pay on April 10th.

It can also be used at some 7,000 stores nationwide, including Paris Baguette, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin’, and Pascucci, which are affiliated brands of the SPC Group.

From the 29th, when paying with Apple Pay at SPC stores, ‘Happy Points’, an integrated SPC membership service, will be automatically accumulated.

Ediya Coffee is also able to use Apple Pay at Ediya Coffee stores nationwide.

Apple Pay can be used at most convenience stores nationwide, including GS25, CU, 7-Eleven, and E-Mart 24.

Payment is also possible at some department stores and large marts such as Lotte Department Store, Lotte Mart, and Homeplus.

However, some affiliates of Shinsegae, such as E-Mart, Starbucks, Shinsegae Department Store, and No Brand Burger, do not support Apple Pay payment for the time being.