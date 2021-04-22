White Crow Brewing Tap Takeover at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

On Saturday, HQ Gwangan is hosting a tap takeover from Pyeongchang’s White Crow Brewing with four of their best beers on draft.

Each beer will be on sale for 6,000 won.

Co-founded by former Busan resident Les Timmermans, White Crow Brewing has been making some of Korea’s finest craft beer in the mountains of Pyeongchang since 2018.

The following beers will be available on tap:

White Crow IPA (6.5% ABV / 45 IBU)

White Crow’s signature IPA–generous hop additions and dry-hopping lend bright notes of tropical and citrus fruits. A modern IPA with restrained bitterness.

High Hope Hazy Session IPA (5.0% ABV / 30 IBU)

A light-bodied hoppy and hazy session IPA bursting with tropical flavors, brewed with real guava to really juice it up

Saesori Earl Grey Blonde (4.7% ABV / 15 IBU)

White Crow’s KIBA2020 Silver Award Winning Blonde Ale–additions of earl grey tea and dry hopping make this beer shine with a bright citrus tea character. Refreshing and easily crushable.

Berry Gamsa Raspberry Sour Saison (4.7% ABV)

A light and beautifully refreshing sour ale brewed with raspberry, made with day-long drinking in mind.

The event gets underway at 1 p.m.