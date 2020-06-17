White Crow Brewing Tap Takeover at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

On Saturday, June 20th, HQ Gwangan is hosting a tap takeover from Pyeongchang’s White Crow Brewing with four of their best beers on draft.

Each beer will be on sale for 5,000 won.

Co-founded by former Busan resident Les Timmermans, White Crow Brewing has been making some of Korea’s finest craft beer in the mountains of Pyeongchang since 2018. This will be their first time bringing their beers down to Busan.

The following beers will be available on tap:

WHITE CROW IPA (6.5% / 45 IBU)

White Crow’s flagship IPA is a modern IPA with restrained bitterness. Generous hop additions and dry-hopping lend big notes of pineapple, guava, passion fruit, and citrus.

HIGH HOPE SESSION IPA (WITH PINK GUAVA) (5.0% / 30 IBU)

High Hope is a light-bodied hoppy ale, bursting with tropical flavors, with added pink guava fruit to really juice it up

YOUNG BUCK BUCKWHEAT LAGER (5.2% / 18 IBU)

Young Buck is a pale lager made with buckwheat locally produced in Pyeongchang. Light, clear, and refreshing.

BIRDSONG BLONDE (4.7%)

Birdsong is a smashable blonde ale made with earl grey tea.

The event gets underway at 7 p.m.