Who is The Best Team in the Korean Soccer League?

When you think about Korea, you probably don’t think about soccer, but the sport has been experiencing a monumental growth in popularity in decades.

Better known for producing K-pop bands, technology, and beauty products, Korean soccer has been in the shadows for a long time, but the world is finally starting to take notice.

Governed by the Korea Football Association the game has become one of the most popular sports trailing behind baseball, but picking up speed.

How Did Korea’s Love Of Soccer Begin?

It actually goes a long way back, an ancient game played in one of the Three Kingdoms Of Korea, named ‘chuk-guk’, shares a ton of similarities with modern soccer; that’s believed to be one of the reasons for its popularity.

The first time Koreans saw a version of what is football now, was on the HMS Flying Fish a British ship visiting the port of Jemilpo, where the crew helps a game.

Later on, the game started gaining recognition from locals, and the first official match was between Korea YMCA and Korea Sports Club, at Seoul Dongdaemun Stadium in 1905.

The creation of the Paichai Academy in Seoul in 1902 was responsible for another boost of the sports on Korean culture.

It all culminated with the establishment of the All Joseon Football Championship, which evolved into what is in effect now.

What’s Happening Now In Korean Soccer?

Right now Korean soccer looks a bit like a with all sorts of players and clubs in a battle for the title.

The top five stand in K-League 1 like this:

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Ulsan Hyundai Pohang Steelers Daegu FC FC Seoul

Any game can change their position, but these are usually the names making the headlines and the goals in Korean Soccer.

So, You Want To Know Who’s The Best?

Soccer fans there’s a lot of destiny and hard work at play in and out of the pitch, it takes a lot for a team to make it on top and stay there.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

This team is not only on one of the top positions constantly this year but has won 7 titles in the past 11 seasons, a truly amazing feat.

Seven seasons on top in a national league environment is a superb achievement for any team, and make the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, the team to beat.

Right now the team is being managed by Jose Morais, who is the only foreign coach in the league, and used to be the assistant to legend Jose Mourinho in huge clubs like Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are definitely big title contenders this season, having solid performances and good chances to take it all the way.

This kind of team is perfect for fans of huge clubs like Juventus, or Manchester; used to winning but still hungry.

Don’t Rule Out

Ulsan Hyundai

They may be behind the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors but there are not going away easily, this team in on the run for a bog title win as well.

After a serious championship drought and being incredibly close to achieving it last year, the Ulsan Hyundai are going to give it all in the field, to hopefully avoid breaking their fan’s hearts once again.

FC Seoul

The capital’s city team used to shine very brightly but suffered a steep decline that almost saw them leave the league entirely.

For FC Seoul this is a redemption story and an opportunity to honor their fan base, thanks to a solid squad and a lot of passion.

Now you are ready to enjoy dome Korean soccer with the best of them!