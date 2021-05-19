Who to Check Out This Weekend at Big Day South 2021 From Daegu

Korean audio-visual festival Big Day South returns in 2021 with a socially distanced iteration of the festival that focuses on community, collaboration, and celebration.

Though tickets for this year are already sold out, there are lots of events and interviews to catch online that you won’t want to miss.

First taking place in Daegu in 2014, Big Day South has grown from a hyper-local one-day event to become an annual affair highlighting multiple stages of interdependent music scenes outside of the capital, while making space for dance, theater, spoken word, and performance art in its wings. Despite its growth, it retains the community spirit that has made the creativity of the audience just as vital as that of the performers.

Past highlights have included Big Day South alum Drinking Boys and Girls Choir signing to UK label Damnably as a result of their headline performance at the 2018 event, and 2014 performers Say Sue Me headlining the 2019 event as a homecoming from their tour of the U.K. and Ireland. In 2019, the festival also had its first overseas performer with Bye Bye Fish bringing a taste of the Beijing scene to Busan.

The festival continues to grow and adapt to the ever-changing scenes in the south and finds new ways to share a collaborative celebration of the creative communities beyond the capital. With social distancing requirements ensuring a more intimate live experience, the entire festival will be recorded and streamed online at a later date. Big Day South offers a gateway into the many creative scenes that exist outside of the capital and in keeping with its desire to support a more inclusive scene, 15 of the 17 acts this year are, or include, women and non-binary performers.

Celebration

With COVID-19 precautions meaning all music and cultural events shut down for many months, a long-term disconnection between performers and audience developed.

While venues in Daegu have recently been able to reopen with limitations in place, initial shows were tentative as all involved adapted to the new normal.

Big Day South celebrates the return of this connection and community that is vital to the survival of interdependent scenes.

All music stages take place at the legendary home of live music in Daegu, Club Heavy on Friday, May 28th, and Saturday 29th.

This year’s lineup is full of breakout acts that have thrived in spite of the pandemic.

Skate-punks Drinking Boys and Girls Choir headline the Friday stage. The band finished their UK tour in the midst of the super-spreader event in Daegu but took advantage of the time away from live shows to record a new album due out this summer. They’ll be accompanied by two bands who have released new music over the last few months. Daegu band Hon’z, put out their first EP ‘Reality Show’ on April 9th, and Busan act Soumbalgwang shared their incredible full-length album ‘Fuze’ in September 2020.

Bosudong Cooler has pushed through lineup changes and the cancellation of their first U.S. tour as a result of COVID-19 to return with a much-heralded performance in April. The band will play their first Daegu show in three years on the second night of the festival. They’re joined by math rock band Cotoba, who join the slim-yet-celebrated ranks of Seoul acts who tour nationwide.

With their new EP scheduled for release on May 27th, their Big Day South appearance is part of a release tour. Busan duo Wussami make their second appearance at Big Day South after appearances on Mnet show Folk Us, while Daegu’s own Polyp, who released debut album For Our Misty Lives in 2020, will round out the lineup.

Collaboration

Saturday events will begin with an art stage held at independent bookstore Smile Broadly. Performances include storytelling and poetry from Amy Rose and Jordan Schauer, and dance from Aarti, Shin Haeri, and Park Sojung. The stage will wrap up with interdisciplinary artist YeonJeong, who deals with installation, photography, and sound, while also leading FEMINALE as a platform mapping Asia, performance art and feminism. Audience participation and creation will be encouraged with the regular interactive element of plexiglass portraits allowing for a direct connection between artist and subject, with the added benefit this year of an extra barrier aiding face masks.

This year’s event will feature a number of digital performances, which will be on display in-venue, and also available on the Angle Magazine website. Daejeon-based multimedia artist Monica Nickolai returns this year after her first performance in 2015. There will also be storytelling from Nick Heroux, and media art from Ryu Mikyoung.

Big Day South is also curating a collaborative community art project inspired by Oblique Strategies by Brian Eno. Participants will be provided with composition cues to create their own work of performance art, media, or spoken word, which will be displayed throughout the festival.

Community

With one of the core values of Big Day South being the development and support of local creative communities, there will be an area dedicated to this on the rooftop of Club Heavy.

Serving as a link between the art and music stages, Big Day South invites audience and performer participation to develop ideas for a post-covid community through interactive art and themed conversations. There will also be live interviews held with different performers from the event, which will be broadcast on the Big Day South Instagram account.

Big Day South provides a space for community, collaboration, and celebration. With the ever-changing challenges facing creative communities in a socially distanced world, this connection continues to be vital, be it in-person or online. Check anglemagazine.co.kr for more information, and links to releases by each musical performer.

The full festival will be broadcast at 6 pm (Korean time) on June 19th through Drinking Boys and Girls Choir Bandcamp page. Tickets will be £5 pounds, and it will be possible to view the broadcast for one week.

Event Information

TIME & LOCATION: May 28 – 29 Daegu; Smile Broadly & Club Heavy

HOST & ORGANIZER: Angle Magazine & TripleS

SPONSOR: Daegu Foundation for Culture