“Whose Story Is This” Exhibition

This new exhibition features the works of Christine Sun Kim, Nalini Malani, Suki Seokyeong Kang, Hong Soun, Hong Youngin, Jung Jungyeob, Rim Dongsik, Shin Sunghy, and Yoon Hyangro.

Event Information

Period: December 9, 2022 – March 5, 2023

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website