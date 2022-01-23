Why Are Korean Strawberries So Expensive This Year?

Strawberry prices have seen a sharp increase this year because of a shortage of supply due to the weather last fall.

The Jinju Sugok Agricultural Cooperative Association said that around 50% of seedlings planted last October were either diseased or died due to the high temperatures.

This year, a 2kg box of strawberries costs 37,000 won to 38,000 won which is 10,000 won more than last year.

A 1kg box is selling between 20,000 won to 22,000 won which is double the price of last year.

Sugok-myeon in the city of Jinju has over 600 farms in the area over 280 hectares and accounts for 40% of strawberry production nationwide.