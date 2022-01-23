Dine & DrinkNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Why Are Korean Strawberries So Expensive This Year?

Haps Staff

Strawberry prices have seen a sharp increase this year because of a shortage of supply due to the weather last fall.

The Jinju Sugok Agricultural Cooperative Association said that around 50% of seedlings planted last October were either diseased or died due to the high temperatures.

This year, a 2kg box of strawberries costs 37,000 won to 38,000 won which is 10,000 won more than last year.

A 1kg box is selling between 20,000 won to 22,000 won which is double the price of last year.

Sugok-myeon in the city of Jinju has over 600 farms in the area over 280 hectares and accounts for 40% of strawberry production nationwide.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Hana Bank Named ‘Korea’s Best Trade Finance Provider 2022’ by Global Finance

2022 Excellent Small and Medium Enterprises and Agricultural Specialties Gift Fair for Lunar New Year

Busan to Promote the Creation of the Nation’s First “Woman-friendly Single-person Household Safety Complex Town”

International Destinations: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi to Debut First Zuma Restaurant in the Indian Ocean

What’s On in Busan: January 24 – January 30

부산시립박물관, “한복 입고 박물관 나들이” 개최

Busan
broken clouds
9 ° C
9 °
7.1 °
66 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
8 °
Thu
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 