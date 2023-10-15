Dine & Drink

Why Are Rest Stop Area Restaurants So Expensive?

By Haps Staff

Despite the government’s recommendation for affordable meal options at government-operated highway rest areas, a recent study reveals that many rest areas are not complying with the suggested pricing policy.

A report from the Korea Expressway Corporation highlighted that only a small fraction of the financed highways were adhering to the ‘practical products’ initiative introduced in 2009, which promotes the sale of meals at reasonable prices.

Out of the 207 financed highways, a mere 25 rest areas (12%) were found to be offering the recommended practical products as per the government’s guidelines.

Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the enforcement of the initiative, with some rest areas choosing to showcase only one of the designated items, often pricing other meals significantly higher than the recommended 6,500 won.

For instance, the analysis of August’s meal prices demonstrated that the average cost of pork cutlet, bibimbap, and soft tofu stew exceeded the suggested price range, signaling a potential lack of adherence to the pricing guidelines.

The Korea Expressway Corporation admitted the challenges in enforcing the initiative without a legal mandate but expressed commitment to enhance monitoring during regular evaluations for improved implementation.

