Why Busan Should Stay the Course and Not Abandon its Blockchain Efforts

South Korea’s tech hub, Busan, is reportedly reconsidering its plans to build a local crypto exchange as a consequence of the FTX collapse.

According to recent news reports, the government and financial authorities of Busan have become increasingly concerned about the concept of a public-private digital exchange amidst the FTX scandal. “In view of various conditions, it is unreasonable for the city of Busan to promote the establishment of a digital asset exchange,” a Busan City official reportedly stated.

However, it would be a mistake for a city that is positioning itself to be a leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies to forfeit a years-long effort due to the actions of one bad actor. Busan has been signing multiple agreements with crypto exchanges since 2019.

The first step taken in this direction happened in July of that year when Busan City was officially designated a status of a regulation-free zone for blockchain technologies to develop local industries, tourism, finance, logistics, and public safety. The local government has been actively pursuing its blockchain plans since, starting a collab project for a blockchain-based digital currency in collaboration with telecom giant KT in late 2019. Following that, Busan and Binance inked a memorandum of understanding to implement Busan’s regulatory-free blockchain zone and encourage blockchain projects and businesses. And finally, in 2022 alone, the city administration of Busan announced partnerships with FTX and Huobi Global crypto exchange, with plans to establish the Busan Digital Asset Exchange as part of the city’s aspirations to establish itself as a digital financial hub in Asia.

The FTX scandal has generated massive panic related to crypto-assets. However, the most important lesson to be drawn from this scandal is not a need to push back against digital currencies. The mismanagement of FTX’s and Alameda’s balance sheets can only be described as bordering on illegal and the real reason for the collapse. It’s imperative to understand that due to the actions of a rogue billionaire with outsized effects on the market, one shouldn’t lose faith in crypto and blockchain.

Additionally, much as the 2008 fall of Lehman Brothers would not be evidence of the fundamental instability in the US economy, the failure of FTX is not proof of the inherent instability and insecurity of digital tokens. In both scenarios, the market reacted badly to one particular business decision: investors saw the price decline and decided to sell, which caused the price to fall sharply and quickly.

Therefore, pushing away from crypto would not be the answer for Busan. The city would be deprived of the immense benefits of private-public partnerships and of blockchain. The basic idea is to use the know-how and infrastructure already developed by industry-leaders and build systems suited to achieving government goals. Blockchain in Busan could be used health-care, voting systems, regulatory compliance and audits, money laundering protection, record management, financial management and accounting, among other things. Overall, a win-win situation.

Instead of moving away from this path, South Korea should start thinking of how to introduce smart protection against bad actors. Competition for reputation, independent due diligence, certification, third party audits, consumer reports, and smart regulations should be the industry’s future directions. This might include a detailed description of stablecoins, unbacked cryptoassets, trading platforms, and wallets where crypto-assets are stored.