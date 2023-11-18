Why Gaming is Taking Over Asia: Everything You Need to Know

For the past several years, gaming has seen a significant spike in popularity across most Asian countries, with the Asian gaming market now being worth an estimated 197 billion dollars. Yes, you read that correctly: the gaming market in Asia is almost worth 200 billion dollars, which is crazy when you put it into perspective.

There are many reasons behind this. For example, Asian countries really enjoy playing mobile games like League of Legends, so much so that the mobile games segment is worth $98.32 billion (almost half of the entire market). That’s barely scratching the surface, though, so let’s do a deep dive into some of the other reasons why gaming is taking over Asia.

Free-to-Play Model

Now, there are literally hundreds of free-to-play games that you can download in Asian countries, including the likes of:

Fortnite

PUBG

Counter-Strike 2

It doesn’t matter which platform you play on, whether it’s mobile or console, there are free games for you to enjoy. Naturally, this has driven player numbers through the roof, as no gamer is going to turn down some free games! Ultimately, this is why League of Legends (a free-to-play online battle arena game) is top of the Asia gaming charts.

Online Casino Games

Online gambling is insanely popular in Asia-Pacific countries like South Korea and Japan. This is largely because of online casino games like online slots, which any player can access from a mobile or PC device.

Every day, countless people play online slots. This is partly because you don’t need to learn any complex rules or controls. Moving into the future, experts predict that iGaming will continue to thrive in Asia as more and more people play classic games like video poker. Remember, if you decide to join in, make sure to gamble responsibly.

Cheap Smartphones

As mentioned earlier, mobile gaming is the most popular type of gaming in Asia, right now.

You might be wondering why this is, and it’s pretty simple: cheap smartphones.

Throughout Asia, you can now get your hands on smartphones for pretty cheap, whether you want an iPhone or Android. Once you have a smartphone, you can then go to the Apple or Google Play App Store to download as many mobile games you like at no extra cost.

In the Asia-Pacific region, 76% of people currently own a smartphone. By the end of the decade, as smartphones become even more affordable, you can expect this figure to be pushing 100%, which means the mobile gaming market will grow significantly bigger.

eSports

The eSports industry has had a massive influence on Asian gamers; with the Southeast Asian Games and other similar eSports events inspiring people to start gaming as a hobby. If you’ve never watched eSports before, it’s recommended you do, as eSports tournaments are a great way to grow your gaming skills and learn from professional players.