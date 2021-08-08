Why Is The City of Busan Shutting Down its Beaches?

With the city’s seven beaches set to close Tuesday morning for two weeks due to enhanced social distancing measures beginning, many people have been asking why the beaches are closing and bringing an end to the summer operations season.

To answer that simply, it’s to discourage tourists from visiting the city.

As vacation season kicks into high gear around the nation, resort towns such as Gangneung, Jeju Island, and Busan have become hotspots for travelers from the nation’s capital looking to escape the higher socially distancing measures around the capital.

According to Haeundae-gu, the number of visitors who visited Haeundae Beach on the 7th and 8th of August was 422,487.

That number is five times higher than the 84,432 people who visited during the same time the week before on Saturday and Sunday.

The rise in numbers is attributed to out-of-town vacationers as well as more people flocking to the beach to cool down during the latest heatwave.

Busan recorded 171 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 138 cases on Sunday.

It was noted that there is a large concern about the shortage of hospital beds due to the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed patients, at a COVID-19 emergency response meeting presided over by Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon yesterday morning.

“The recent COVID-19 situation in our city is a very serious crisis. Therefore, raising the level of distancing is a painful but unavoidable choice,” Mayor Park said.

The new measures are in effect until August 22.