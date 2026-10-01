Why Is the KTX From Seoul to Busan Getting Slower?

The KTX journey from Seoul to Busan is taking longer than it did 16 years ago, despite improvements to Korea’s high-speed rail network.

According to data from Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) provided to National Assembly member Kim Jong-yang, the average travel time from Seoul Station to Busan between January and August 2026 was 2 hours, 47 minutes and 58 seconds.

That is 9 minutes and 9 seconds longer than in 2010, when the average journey took 2 hours, 38 minutes and 49 seconds following the full opening of the high-speed section between Dongdaegu and Busan.

So why has the KTX become slower?

One of the biggest reasons is that trains are making more stops. In 2010, Seoul-Busan KTX services stopped at an average of 4.6 intermediate stations. This year, that figure has increased to 5.6. The additional stops have improved access for passengers in more cities, but they also add time to the journey.

The rail network is also handling far more trains and passengers than when the KTX first began operating. Average daily KTX ridership reached 246,000 last year, compared with 72,000 in 2004 — an increase of more than three times.

The number of daily KTX services has also climbed from 142 in 2004 to 385, nearly 2.7 times as many.

However, track capacity has not expanded at the same pace. With significantly more trains using the network, there is less flexibility in scheduling and greater potential for congestion and delays. In other words, the issue is not that KTX trains themselves have become slower, but that more trains, more passengers and more station stops are being accommodated on infrastructure with limited capacity.

The change can be seen in individual journey times. In 2010, 28.6% of Seoul-to-Busan KTX services took at least 2 hours and 40 minutes. In 2026, that figure has risen to 64.6%.

Only 4.6% of services this year reached Busan within 2 hours and 20 minutes. The longest scheduled journey has also increased from 3 hours and 17 minutes in 2010 to 3 hours and 27 minutes this year.

Punctuality has declined as well. From January through August, 88.15% of KTX services were considered on time, which includes trains arriving less than five minutes behind schedule. In 2012, the figure was 97.1%.

The figures highlight a growing challenge for Korea’s high-speed rail system: while KTX services have become more widely available and carry substantially more passengers, the additional demand, increased number of stops and limited track capacity are making the fastest form of intercity rail travel less consistently fast.