Why the Memphis Grizzlies Will Win the 2021-22 NBA Title

Nobody expected the Memphis Grizzlies to win 56 games in the 2021-22 season. Seated at the 2nd seed in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies are seeking a legendary playoff run that will surprise NBA fans across the world.

The emergence of their young superstar, Ja Morant, has escalated rather quickly and has shown a glimpse of hall-of-fame attributes during his tenure so far in the league.

Are the Grizzlies prime to be title contenders after being the 8th seed in the 2020-21 season? With a lot of teams like the Memphis Grizzlies contending for a title, the sports betting scene will become a lot more interesting this coming June.

Ja Morant rising

When you look at the sports betting markets of the league, you’ll notice that the favorites landscape is quite different then than it is today. During the pre-season, Los Angeles Lakers won 56 games and were second to win the title next to the Brooklyn Nets.

Fast forward to 82 games, the Phoenix Suns rose to the top of the West. The entire NBA is still shocked while the Memphis Grizzlies are close by at second with exactly 56 games the Lakers were projected to win by the end of the regular season.

What happened? Ja Morant acquired an average of 27.4 points and 6.7 assists per game. With the scoring tear experienced by a lot of players during the 2021-22 season, Ja is only among the top 10 in scoring averages next to LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

Morant is averaging superstar-like numbers and became one of the most exciting players overnight. This should not come as a surprise to most as Ja was the second overall pick during the 2019 draft only next to Zion Williamson.

Morant’s game is compared to the likes of Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose due to his explosiveness around the rim and his ability to finish with extreme poise as he scores like a superstar with the Grizzlies. What’s impressive about Morant’s game is he’s only 22-years-old and barely even at his.

Compared to other superstars in the past, Morant is alongside LeBron James and Kevin Durant in the overall impact on his team when he plays for Memphis.

Winning without Ja

While Ja is having an impressive season, the Grizzlies are still doing well without him. In fact, Morant missed a few games during the 21-22 season. Fortunately, the team was still dominating with a record of 20-2.

Grizzlies’ second-best player, Dillon Brooks, has also emerged into an x-factor who can both perform and create his own shot when the occasion demands him to do so. Especially in the playoffs, Brooks’ versatility on both ends of the court will be needed with top teams like Phoenix and Golden State when the deeper rounds of the playoffs occur.

Another great player under Jenkin’s coaching is Steven Adams who is now a veteran in the league for playing with teams like Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans. Adams is a great contributor to the defense with him anchoring the center position under the rim.

Other great players who can move without the ball, defend, and shoot threes are Brandon Clarke, Kyle Anderson, and Jaren Jackson Jr. who are all having a career year in the 2021-22 season. With all the roster playing well together, this young Memphis Grizzlies team can shock the world and has a legitimate chance to win the title when they can prove to be better in the postseason.

Can they win the title?

The short answer would be yes. The best part about it is nobody is rooting for the Grizzlies to win at all. Instead, all are focused on the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns to have another go-around in the Finals like the 20-21 season.

Despite being eliminated from the playoffs entirely, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are still being talked about instead of the clear-cut favorites to win it all, which is Memphis.

While only time can tell whether or not the Grizzlies will definitely win it all by the end of the postseason, the sports betting scene will undoubtedly be shocked when they reach the Finals and win it all for the 2021-22 season.