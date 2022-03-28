Why You Should Get a VPN for Traveling

Since the internet is so easily available these days, we remain in constant communication no matter which part of the world we travel to. However, despite the strong need to use the internet, you should never compromise on your cybersecurity.

In fact, you need to be extra careful while connecting to the internet from a remote network instead of your password-protected home or work network. That’s why using a VPN while traveling is a good idea.

Still not sure why you should have a VPN while traveling? Here are 5 reasons to use a VPN for safe travel.

1. Provide Privacy, Security, and Safety

Wi-Fi is a basic necessity no matter where you are traveling. While the free Wi-Fi at airports, restaurants, and cafes can be delightful, it makes you an easy target for hackers. That’s because these public networks are unsecured and your data or information can be easily accessible to criminals. For example, they might steal your login passwords, credit card numbers, and other sensitive information.

A VPN can be extremely useful in these situations as it encrypts the user’s data and turns an unsecured connection into a secure one. The hackers trying to access the information will only get some codes that they won’t be able to decode. Thus, you can use any public network securely and save your sensitive information.

2. Let You Access Blocked Websites

Some countries block specific websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and online news outlets because of government censoring. You might have heard of the Great Firewall of China which blocks users from accessing selected foreign websites.

However, China isn’t the only country with these restrictions. Other nations have them too including many of the Middle East and Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, and Australia. For example, Voice over Protocol services (Skype, WhatsApp, and Facebook) are blocked in UAE and Qatar.

When you have a VPN enabled, it helps you access these blocked websites by routing your connection through a server in a different country. In addition to this, if a multilingual site detects your location and forces on showing the content in the local language, you can use a VPN to make it look like you’re accessing the website from somewhere else in the world.

3. Help You Avoid Being Locked Out of Your Bank Account

It can be extremely troubling to be unable to access your bank account because the bank has frozen your account due to your new location. Moreover, notifying all your banks of your travel itinerary can also be very exhausting.

Sometimes, the banks will even require you to go through extra hoops of security which can be pretty inconvenient due to time zones and business hours differences.

However, with the help of a VPN during traveling, you can easily access your bank accounts by connecting from your home country’s server. This will ensure easy and quick access to all your accounts without raising any red flags.

4. Help You Avoid Location-Based Price Targeting

Airlines offer different deals to customers from different locations while booking tickets online. That’s because these sites have algorithms that track your IP address and sell tickets accordingly.

However, a VPN can even the playing field for you. Since you can choose your VPN server’s location, you can change from where the internet thinks you’re browsing. When the airline companies don’t get access to your browsing habits or data, they’ll show you the real price instead of the one you’d have got from your real-world location.

5. Prevents Your Internet Data from Being Stored

Many countries have laws stating that the internet browsing history of each individual is stored for a specific time. For example, Australia stores the users’ data for up to 2 years.

Your Internet Service Provider can also access all your internet data. They can easily keep a track of where, when, and how you browse. It can be extremely dangerous if the data is reached in the wrong hands in case of a data breach.

Conveniently, a VPN can help you hide your IP address from your ISP and the government of the country you are traveling to. That’s because the majority of VPN providers have a strict no-logs policy. So, they will never record your data let alone share it with anyone.