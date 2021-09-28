Dine & Drink

Why You Should Pay Online For Food Delivery in Korea

Haps Staff

Busan Police are recommending that customers pay online for food delivery services after a customer’s credit card information was stolen who had used their card through a delivery app.

The Dongnae Police Station arrested 4 people including a teenager and booked another 4 without detention for allegedly duplicating credit cards of food delivery customers and went on a buying spree of gold and silver around the country.

According to the police, a delivery driver pretended to swipe the card of a customer in Sajik-dong, but used a skimmer to copy the card’s information.

They then sold counterfeit cards to other customers on Telegram, racking up 17.43 million won worth of precious metals according to local media.

The police are planning to expand the investigation as they expect additional victims with the increase of food delivery apps since the beginning of COVID-19.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

