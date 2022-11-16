Wild Boar Spotted Running Around Haeundae, Jangsan

According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, at 3:37 pm on the 16th, a report came in that a wild boar was running around on the streets of Jaesong-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan.

In response, the police, firefighters, and a mobile hunting team for harmful wildlife were mobilized and started a search by deploying patrol cars at key points.

The wild boar moved to Jangsan via a temple at around 3:50 pm.

The wild boar was relatively small in size and did not cause any casualties such as hitting people.

As the wild boar fled to Jangsan, Haeundae-gu also sent a disaster safety text message asking hikers to be careful.