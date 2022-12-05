Will Busan Also Declare its Intention to Lift the Mandatory Indoor Mask Rule?

The city of Busan is internally reviewing whether they will lift the indoor mask rule according to local media reports.

Debate about wearing masks indoors surfaced again in the past few days after Daejeon told the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters last Friday of their intention to lift the regulation if the government doesn’t do so by December 15.

Chungcheongnam-do’s government also said yesterday that they will join as well, questioning the effectiveness of wearing masks indoors.

The head of the Infectious Disease and Control Division of Control in Busan Lee So-ra said that there is a proposal to lift the mask mandate and that they are reviewing it internally and monitoring the situation in other regions.

Though they are reviewing it, they are likely not to take action right away.

Korea is the only country in the OECD that still mandates that masks be worn indoors.

Doctors in Korea also called on the government to lift the indoor mask mandates earlier this fall.

The next meeting that is set by the government for discussion is December 15th.

The government earlier announced that it earliest the indoor masks mandate would be lifted would be in early spring.